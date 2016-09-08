Swaffham Visual Arts Festival to launch at Nicholas Hamond Academy

The 21st annual Swaffham Visual Arts Festival – launching at the Nicholas Hamond Academy on Friday, September 30 – combines a celebration of the range of the visual arts with active support for worthy causes.

A month-long programme of lectures, presentations, master-classes, films and specialist displays culminates at the Swaffham Assembly Rooms in a three-day selling exhibition of works of art and craft by West Norfolk artists from Friday, October 28, to Sunday, October 30.

Over the years the Festival has raised over £90,000 for local, national and international charitable causes supported by the Rotary Club.

David Morris, Swaffham Rotary Club president, says: “With the support of our Festival sponsor, Abel Homes, the final amount that we can give to charities depends on the attractiveness of our events and the quality of the work of our exhibitors.”

Festival director, Nigel Chambers, adds: “This year’s programme includes talks by outstanding practitioners on topics such as the art of car design, abstract art in photography and the history of garden design and garden visiting.

“The quality of work in the Festival Exhibition improves year on year and 2016 will be no exception.”

Tickets for each event can be bought at the door or, in advance, at Ceres Bookshop in Swaffham. A discounted Festival Pass, is also available.

For full details of events, visit http://www.swaffhamvisualartsfestival.co.uk/