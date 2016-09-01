Tasty menu at 2016 North Norfolk Food and Drink Festival

One of the region’s premier local produce events, the 2016 North Norfolk Food and Drink Festival, is taking place in the walled gardens of the Holkham Estate on Saturday and Sunday.

Attracting over 10,000 visitors in 2015, this year’s festival will welcome 55 stall holders to the two-day celebration.

The range of produce on sale will include local real ales, fresh meat, vegetables, honey, fruit, ice cream, cheese, juices, cakes, puddings, tarts and much more, all grown, reared, caught, produced or sold in North Norfolk.

Entry to the festival is free but a car parking charge applies. Just outside the Walled Gardens a food court area will provide everyone attending the event with outstanding local food and drink for consumption on-site.

Nine concessions will take part including Arthur Howell offering his famous hog roast, Duck Truck with fragrant pancakes, Fruit Pig Co. with sausages in buns and Jo C’s brewery with fine artisan beer to name but a few.

It is all about the producers – the festival showcases its stallholders and celebrates their success.

As in previous years, stall holders use the festival as a platform to launch new products – including Wild Knight® Ultra-Premium English Vodka from Beachamwell.

The ever-popular Cookery Theatre in its trade-mark octagonal tent will see demonstrations from an exceptional line-up of chefs which includes Richard Bainbridge of Benedicts, Norwich, Andy Snowling, of Colchester Inns, Chris Coubrough, of the Flying Kiwi Inns, in partnership with Arthur Howell, of Howell’s Butchers, and Eric Snaith, of Titchwell Manor.

The Cookery Theatre is organised and hosted by Mary Kemp. A full list of who will be participating can be found on the festival website. Demos start at 11am each day.

Children’s activities will include face painting and traditional fun near the concession area.

In addition, the Creake Abbey stand will offer gingerbread decorating for free.

For the sixth year running Kettle Foods is the headline sponsor and in addition to its sponsorship, Kettle Foods is once again offering a business mentoring prize of £1,000 to one of the attending stallholders to help them develop their products.

The festival committee will be continuing with its charitable angle and will be working with East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) specifically to raise funds for The Nook appeal.

The EACH nook appeal aims to raise £10 million to transform children’s palliative care across the county, and includes building a new hospice called the nook.

Festival gates open at 10am and close at 4pm; Holkham park, the Courtyard Café and Gift Shop and children’s woodland adventure play area are open both days from 10am to 5pm.

Holkham Hall is open on Sunday from noon until 4pm (last entry).

Entry to the festival is free but a car parking charge of £3 per day applies – redeemable in the Holkham Courtyard Gift Shop on purchases of £10 or more.