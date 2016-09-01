Top names booked in for King’s Lynn Corn Exchange autumn shows

A packed season of comedy is scheduled this autumn at Lynn Corn Exchange – and some shows are already sold out. Full details are given in the venue’s new brochure, which has just been published.

There are two Comedy Clubs (Wednesday, September 21 and Thursday, November 3); sold out performances from Nina Conti (Friday, September 30), Romesh Ranganathan (Saturday, November 5) and Kevin Bloody Wilson (Thursday, November 24).

Elaine Paige

Ross Noble’s Brain Dump tour promises to be as random as ever (Thursday, October 6), while Rob Beckett brings his Mouth of the South tour for his first appearance in Lynn (Wednesday, October 19).

Rich Hall makes a return with his deadpan, grouchy style (Friday, November 11) and Henning Wehn returns with his new show Westphalia Is Not An Option, living up to his national stereotype (Thursday, November 17).

Jimmy Carr has a double bill (Friday, November 25) with his first show already a sell out, there are just a few seats left for his late show at 10pm. Jimmy is gathering a selection of his very best jokes along with some brand new material for everyone.

Other highlights include Save The Last Dance For Me (Tuesday 13-Saturday 17 September), with the music and magic of the early 60s, a time when every week bought another Rock ’n’ Roll classic.

Jimmy Osmond in his Moon River and Me concert

Ellen Kent returns with her production of Verdi’s Aida (Tuesday, October 25), featuring the international French Soprano Olga Perrier along with a full orchestra and praised chorus. The highly acclaimed Russian Ballet and Opera House present Swan Lake (Wednesday, October 5) the perfect romantic ballet of all time.

There’s a return by the team from the Ministry Of Science Live (Sunday, October 9) for more explosive fun, then if you enjoy wildlife and stories about shark infested seas, Steve Backshall’s Wild World is a must-see (Monday, October 2).

See Shakespeare performed as you’ve never seen it before with the Shakespeare for Schools Festival (Monday, November 7), all are welcome to an inspiring evening of theatre.

Top names from the world of music include Elaine Paige (Sunday, October 30) with a show that is currently sold out.

Dr Hook starring Dennis Locorriere returns with his sensational band (Friday, September 23) reviving special memories for you, as will the ever-popular Charlie Landsborough (Thursday, October 20).

The award-winning folk-singer Seth Lakeman (Sunday, November 13) has successfully steered English folk music into the mainstream with his high energy performances.

Still selling out theatres around the UK following their hit album That’s What Happens are Chas & Dave (Saturday, October 1).

An Evening with Jimmy Osmond and his band with the show Moon River and Me (Friday, October 28) features Jimmy singing the songs of Andy Williams.

G4 are in concert (Monday, September 12) with special guests Vox Fortura, and The Sensational 60s Experience (Saturday, October 22) returns. Roy Wood and his rock ’n’ roll band perform all his classic hits including Flowers In The Rain and See My Baby Jive (Sunday, November 6).

Tribute nights include The Carpenters Story (Sunday, October 2); Jackson Live In Concert (Friday, October 7); Let’s Hang On (Friday, October 21) with the award-winning celebration of the legendary Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons; Killer Queen (Saturday, October 29); Are You Experienced? tribute to Jimi Hendrix (Sunday, October 16).

Abba Mania returns (Friday, November 4); The Moody Blues, Legend of a Band (Friday, October 14); the music of Celine Dion in The Power of Love (Tuesday, October 11); Classic Rock USA (Wednesday, October 12) features hits from Bryan Adams, Jon Bon Jovi and Bruce Springsteen; Think Floyd (Thursday, October 30) are back; and direct from the USA is Soul Legends (Saturday, November 12).

That’ll Be The Day autumn show is on Thursday, September 22 and then they will return for their fantastic Christmas show on Friday, November 18. Mark Andrews presents The Good Old Days (Wednesday, November 16) starring Frank Williams from the original Dad’s Army.

There’s a night to remember with Shalamar (Saturday November 26) plus guest support; a return of the popular Vampires Rock Ghost Train (Thursday, November 10).

Pantomime time with Cinderella will be staged from Friday 9th to Saturday 31st December.

The new brochure is available now from the venue or visit www.kingslynncornexchange.co.uk Tickets for all shows are available from the box office on 01553 764864 or book online www.kingslynncornexchange.co.uk