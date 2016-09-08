Weather fails to dampen spirits at Beachamwell fete and country fair

The wet weather failed to dampen spirits at Beachamwell’s Fete and Country Fair on Saturday.

Despite the elements, numbers remained high for the popular event which is held every two years on and around the village green.

Beachamwell F?te and Country Fair Ivan Bond-Green 9 and Peggy ANL-160409-155903009

Orgainser Leah Spencer, from the Beachamwell Memorial Hall commitee, said: “Although it was wet, we still had an excellent turnout.

“I think a lot of people looked at the weather forecast the day before and decided to come early.

“There were lots of stalls and attractions and we tried to make this year’s event even bigger and better.

“We are still counting the money, but we hope to raise the same amount as we did two years ago when it was blistering hot.”

Beachamwell F?te and Country Fair Lucy James 8 and Phoebe James 5 ANL-160409-160159009

All of the money raised will be put towards the on-going project at Beachamwell Memorial Hall, who are trying to make the venue more accessible for disabled people.

The Misfit Molly Dancers treated crowds to two sets of their traditional Fenland dances, while the Hobblers also proved popular.

The bric-a-brac marquee did a roaring trade, while the fun dog show also went down well.