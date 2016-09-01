West Norfolk Gig Guide: Friday 2nd to Thursday 8th September

To have your gig included please call Chris Hornby on 01553 817323 or email the details to Chris.Hornby@jpress.co.uk

FRIDAY 2

Anvil Inn, Congham 01485 600625 WHERE’S THE DOG?

Bar Red, King’s Lynn 01553 772579 DEAD HORSE

Bell Inn, Denver 01366 382173 MIND THE GAP

Blakeney Harbour Room 01263 741666, tickets £8 DON’T SPOOK THE HORSE

Coach and Horses Dersingham 01485 540391 STONE PONY

Fox and Hounds, Heacham 01485 570345 Black Dog

Maids Head, King’s Lynn 01553 767153 Karaoke with Miami Nights Roadshow

Sandboy, Bawsey 01553 819933, 8pm THE DUKE BOYS

True’s Yard, King’s Lynn 01553 770479, 6-8pm Songs from the sea and Lynn ballads with GARETH CALWAY / THE FRIED PIRATES

United Services Club, Hunstanton 01485 533360 PURE MAGIC

Waterside Bar, Hunstanton 01485 535810 IGNEOUS

Woolpack, King’s Lynn 07917 698735, 8pm Karaoke

SATURDAY 3

Bar Red, King’s Lynn 01553 772579 BOOBONYX

Crossways, King’s Lynn 07717 535047 MISCHIEF

Downham Market Club 01366 382246 LAST TRAIN TO LONDON

Fox and Hounds, Heacham 01485 570345 DREI RADS

Rathskeller, King’s Lynn 01553 773713 WILDWOOD

Snettisham Caravan Park 07533 820300 CAROLANN

Swan Hotel, Downham 01366 858904 SIDEWALK

United Services Club, Hunstanton 01485 533360 CLOUD NINE

William Burt Social Club, West Winch 01553 841542 KENNY & THE MOTIVES

SUNDAY 4

Crossways, King’s Lynn 07717 535047, 8pm Hi-Energy karaoke

Crown, Gayton 01553 636405, 8pm Folk night

Fox and Hounds, Heacham 01485 570345, 1.30pm summer jazz with LAURA & SOUNDS EASY

King’s Arms, Shouldham 01366 347410, 7.30pm Open mic night

Live and Let Live, King’s Lynn 01553 764990, 4-8pm Vinyl night

United Services Club, Hunstanton 01485 533360 Karaoke

Waterside, Hunstanton 01485 535810 Bandeoke

TUESDAY 6

Fox and Hounds, Heacham 01485 570345 WHISKEY TWIST

WEDNESDAY 7

Queen Victoria, Snettisham 01485 541344 BEX

THURSDAY 8

The Swan, Downham Market 01366 858904, 8pm Open mic night

Woolpack, King’s Lynn 07917 698735, 8pm Karaoke

PLAYING FURTHER AFIELD

SATURDAY: The Crown, Littleport 01353 862700 STONE PONY

LOOKING AHEAD

A charity gig with the King’s Lynn No.1 Soul Club is booked in at Champs function room, Adrian Flux Arena (Lynn speedway stadium) on Saturday, September 17, starting at 7.30pm and playing through to 2am. The proceeds will go to the Magpie Centre, West Norfolk Riding for the Disabled. Headliners are Peterborough Soul band Motor City Vipers, along with DJ Barry Francis playing Soul, Motown and Northern. Also on the veranda with Northern, R&B and rare Soul will be Lynn’s John Hall, plus some guest DJs. Tickets at £15 are only available in advance by calling ‘Chilly’ on 07836 630564.

To celebrate its 125th year anniversary, March Brass 2000 has arranged a concert with the famous Brighouse and Rastrick Band at the Neale-Wade Academy in the town at 7pm on Saturday, September 17. Tickets for March Brass 2000 meets Brighouse and Rastrick Band are available from Cooperative Travel, Broad Street, March, Tel; 01354 650 945; seats are £10, raised seats are £12 and there are no concessions.

March Braza Club, which boasts the best sprung wooden dance floor in the area, is the venue for a Soul and Motown night with The Party on Friday, September 9, from 8pm through to 12.30am. On the night the DJ team will include Martin Topley, John Bradley, Neil Randall and Mr Sunny Hunny Soul weekend Jamie Trundle. Tickets at £6 are available from the club in Elm Road, or the Music Box in Wisbech; for further details call the club on on 01354 652866.