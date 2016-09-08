West Norfolk Gig Guide: Friday 9th to Thursday 15th

FRIDAY 9

Anvil Inn, Congham 01485 600625 VEX

Bar Red, King’s Lynn 01553 772579 AUTUMN STORM

Blakeney Harbour Room 01263 741666, tickets £12 AC/DC UK

Fox and Hounds, Heacham 01485 570345 DNA jam session

King’s Arms, Shouldham 01366 347410, 6pm Beer and music festival OUT THE WINDOW/POUND SHOP GLASSES/THE MUDCATS/THE GUVNORS

Maids Head, King’s Lynn 01553 767153 Karaoke with Miami Nights Roadshow

United Services Club, Hunstanton 01485 533360 BOOTS & ROOTS

Woolpack, King’s Lynn 07917 698735, 8pm Karaoke

SATURDAY 10

Bar Red, King’s Lynn 01553 772579 RAPTURE

Downham Market Club 01366 382246 OLD FRIENDS

Fox and Hounds, Heacham 01485 570345 Swing jazz with MARK WILKINSON

King’s Arms, Shouldham 01366 347410, 5pm Beer and music festival THE FRIED PIRATES/CHAMPAGNE AND MOONSHINE/THE BARLEYCORNS/THE HOBBLERS

Snettisham Caravan Park 07533 820300 STEVE LAYNE

United Services Club, Hunstanton 01485 533360 MIKE FOX

William Burt Social Club, West Winch 01553 841542 ROB STEVENSON

SUNDAY 11

Blakeney Harbour Room 01263 741666, 3-6pm Folk in the bar

Elme Hall Hotel, Wisbech 01945 475566, 4.15pm THE B-SIDES

King’s Arms, Shouldham 01366 347410, 1pm Beer and music festival ISABELLA/THE DOCABILLY HOUNDS

United Services Club, Hunstanton 01485 533360 Karaoke

Waterside, Hunstanton 01485 535810 Bandeoke

TUESDAY 13

Fox and Hounds, Heacham 01485 570345 BLUES SITUATION

Swaffham Conservative Club 01760 722384, 7.30pm Swaffham Jazz Club with FOUR4JAZZ

WEDNESDAY 14

Queen Victoria, Snettisham 01485 541344 MIND THE GAP

Red Cat, North Wootton 01553 631244, 8pm Open acoustic night

THURSDAY 15

Crossways, King’s Lynn 07717 535047 Lauren Knight

Runcton Holme Social Club 01553 810565 DARREN JONES

The Swan, Downham Market 01366 858904, 8pm Open mic night

Wolferton Social Club 01485 600948, 8pm Wolf Folk Club

Woolpack, King’s Lynn 07917 698735, 8pm Karaoke

