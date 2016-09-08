West Norfolk Gig Guide: Friday 9th to Thursday 15th

To have your gig included please call Chris Hornby on 01553 817323 or email to chris.hornby@jpress.co.uk
FRIDAY 9
Anvil Inn, Congham 01485 600625 VEX
Bar Red, King’s Lynn 01553 772579 AUTUMN STORM
Blakeney Harbour Room 01263 741666, tickets £12 AC/DC UK
Fox and Hounds, Heacham 01485 570345 DNA jam session
King’s Arms, Shouldham 01366 347410, 6pm Beer and music festival OUT THE WINDOW/POUND SHOP GLASSES/THE MUDCATS/THE GUVNORS
Maids Head, King’s Lynn 01553 767153 Karaoke with Miami Nights Roadshow
United Services Club, Hunstanton 01485 533360 BOOTS & ROOTS
Woolpack, King’s Lynn 07917 698735, 8pm Karaoke
SATURDAY 10
Bar Red, King’s Lynn 01553 772579 RAPTURE
Downham Market Club 01366 382246 OLD FRIENDS
Fox and Hounds, Heacham 01485 570345 Swing jazz with MARK WILKINSON
King’s Arms, Shouldham 01366 347410, 5pm Beer and music festival THE FRIED PIRATES/CHAMPAGNE AND MOONSHINE/THE BARLEYCORNS/THE HOBBLERS
Snettisham Caravan Park 07533 820300 STEVE LAYNE
United Services Club, Hunstanton 01485 533360 MIKE FOX
William Burt Social Club, West Winch 01553 841542 ROB STEVENSON
SUNDAY 11
Blakeney Harbour Room 01263 741666, 3-6pm Folk in the bar
Elme Hall Hotel, Wisbech 01945 475566, 4.15pm THE B-SIDES
King’s Arms, Shouldham 01366 347410, 1pm Beer and music festival ISABELLA/THE DOCABILLY HOUNDS
United Services Club, Hunstanton 01485 533360 Karaoke
Waterside, Hunstanton 01485 535810 Bandeoke
TUESDAY 13
Fox and Hounds, Heacham 01485 570345 BLUES SITUATION
Swaffham Conservative Club 01760 722384, 7.30pm Swaffham Jazz Club with FOUR4JAZZ
WEDNESDAY 14
Queen Victoria, Snettisham 01485 541344 MIND THE GAP
Red Cat, North Wootton 01553 631244, 8pm Open acoustic night
THURSDAY 15
Crossways, King’s Lynn 07717 535047 Lauren Knight
Runcton Holme Social Club 01553 810565 DARREN JONES
The Swan, Downham Market 01366 858904, 8pm Open mic night
Wolferton Social Club 01485 600948, 8pm Wolf Folk Club
Woolpack, King’s Lynn 07917 698735, 8pm Karaoke
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.