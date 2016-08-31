West Norfolk major witnesses major improvements at Castle Acre Priory

West Norfolk mayor David Whitby witnessed the major improvements to Castle Acre Priory during a recent visit to the historic site.

Councillor Whitby visited the English Heritage location, which benefited from a recent £50,000 investment project, with mayoress Linda Whitby and three of their grandchildren, Lydia, Ava and Ella.

They took part in a new family trail which was introduced at the priory as part of the recent upgrade.

As well as learning about the site and enjoying the picturesque surroundings, the family also visited the new stonework display which was installed in the Prior’s Lodgings at the Priory, featuring artefacts and pieces of architecture found directly on site.

Jo Murfitt, from English Heritage, said: “We were delighted to welcome the mayor and Mayoress to Castle Acre Priory along with their grandchildren.

“They spent a lovely couple of hours exploring the site and learning about its history.

We were also pleased to be able to show off the results of our recent project with them, in particular our new family trail and stonework display in the Prior’s Lodgings.

“We do hope they enjoyed their visit and look forward to welcoming them back again soon.”

The £50,000 investment project at Castle Acre Priory was completed in June.

The work aims to celebrate the importance of Castle Acre as a medieval village by highlighting the links between the Priory, Bailey Gate and Castle, as well as bringing the sites to life for families and engaging them in their history.

Castle Acre Priory is one of the largest and best preserved monastic sites in the country dating back to 1090 and was the home of the Cluniac order of monks.

Visitors can explore the impressive remains of the site, including areas such as the cloister, monks living quarters and impressive 24-seat Reredorter which is thought to be one of the best preserved medieval toilets in the country.

The site is open between 10am and 6pm Monday to Sunday throughout the summer season.

For more information, visit: www.english-heritage.org.uk/castleacrepriory