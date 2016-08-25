What’s on where: West Norfolk leisure listings, Friday, August 26th:

To have your event included send the details to What’s On listings, Newsdesk, Lynn News, Limes House, Purfleet Street, King’s Lynn PE30 1HL. You can also email the information to newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk and please type in What’s On events listing in the subject box
EXHIBITIONS
LYNN: Greyfriars Art Space: Continuing to September 11, open Tuesday to Saturday 10am-4pm, Gasworks VI, mixed media exhibition. Groundwork Gallery: Continuing, “Sunlight and Gravity” by Roger Ackling and Richard Long. Lynn Museum: Continuing, Art of the Mart and also Seahenge, 10am-5pm Tuesday-Saturday, noon-4pm Sunday, 01553 775001. Town Hall: Stories of Lynn, open daily, 10am-4.30pm, £5, children/concessions £3.50, family £13.50. BURNHAM MARKET: The Hoste: Continuing, free exhibition Remember Nelson, daily 10am-5pm. DERSINGHAM: Pottery & Gallery: Continuing to September 3, 10am-5pm daily, exhibition of work by June and Ben Mullarkey and Siobhan Williams.
HEACHAM: Old Friends Hall:
Saturday and Sunday, 10am-4.30pm, Photographs from local clubs and individuals, 01485 572142. HOUGHTON: Houghton Hall: Continuing to September 25, photos by artist-in-residence Martin d’Orgeval.
HUNSTANTON: Town Hall basement:
Saturday and Sunday, 10am-4pm, Hunstanton Art Group exhibition.
NORTH CREAKE: Creake Abbey:
Sunday 11am-9pm and Monday 10am-4pm, Davina Barber presents drawings by Harry Cory Wright in the Tin Barn.
RINGSTEAD: Village Hall:
Friday to Monday, 10am-5.30pm daily, Bryan Harford final summer exhibition.
SNETTISHAM: Methodist Church:
Saturday to Monday, Wash Art Group autumn exhibition (10am-5pm Saturday and Monday; 1-5pm on Sunday).
SOUTH CREAKE: Memorial Pavilion:
Sunday, 10am-5pm, Castle Rising Tuesday Art Group affordable art sale.
SUTTON BRIDGE: St Matthew’s Church:
Saturday to Friday, September 2, annual art exhibition (Saturday 10am-6pm; Sunday noon-6pm; Monday-Thursday 10am-6pm; Fri 10am-4pm). SWAFFHAM: Arts Lounge Gallery: Continuing to Tuesday, summer arts exhibition, weekdays 10am-5pm, Saturdays 9.30am-4pm. Swaffham Museum: Continuing, RAF Marham centenary year, Monday-Friday 10am-4pm, Saturday 10am-1pm.
FAMILY & EVENTS
LYNN: Red Mount and South Gate:
Saturdays, Sundays and Wednesdays, 1-4pm, historic monuments open to public, free admission.
Lynn Museum: Wednesday, 10.30am-noon, Coffee, Cake and Collections morning with craft session, £1
Lynn Library:
Friday, 10.30am-noon, Roald Dahl fun morning, booking essential and children must be accompanied by an adult 01553 772568;
Friday, 2-5pm, Job help free drop-in session;
Saturday, 19am-2pm, Family history free help, 01553 772568;
Tuesday, 10am-noon, Knit and Knatter;
Wednesday, 10am-noon, Scrabble club;
Wednesday, 10.30-11.30am, Poems aloud monthly group;
Wednesday, 10am-3pm, Digital help free session, book on 01553 772568;
Thursday, 10-10.30am, Baby bounce and rhyme time;
Thursday, 10am-noon, Local history Club monthly session.
Gaywood Library:
Friday, 10.30-11am, Summer holiday rhyme time;
Friday, 10am-noon, Knit and Knatter monthly group, 01553 768498;
Friday, 2.30-4.30pm, Stress free colouring;
Thursday, 2-3.30pm, Audio book club, call Mark or Elaine on 01603 629558.
ANMER: St Mary’s Church:
Saturday to Monday, 10.30am-5pm daily, Church flower festival on theme of Magical Mystery Tour, free admission, quiz, refreshments, stalls etc.
BIRCHAM NEWTON: RAF Heritage Centre, National Construction College:
Sunday and Monday, 11am-5pm, Open days.
CLENCHWARTON: Playing field:
Saturday, 10am-4pm, Village fun day with games, live music and stalls etc, in aid of funs for new community centre.
DERSINGHAM: Dersingham Library:
Thursday, 10.30am-noon, Knit and natter.
DOCKING: Ripper Hall:
Wednesday, 9am-1pm, Crafts and produce meeting.
DOWNHAM: Downham Library:
Friday, 10.30-11.15am, Hartbeeps session for children aged 1 to 4 with their parents or carers, booking essential on 01366 383073;
Tuesday, 1-3pm, Scrabble club.
ELMHAM: Village venues:
Saturday to Monday, Elmham festival weekend with church flower festival, stalls, crafts, music etc.
FAKENHAM: Fakenham Library:
Wednesday, 10-10.45am, Rhyme time;
Thursday, 2-4pm, Scrabble club.
Market Square:
Saturday, 8.30am-noon, Farmers’ market.
FLITCHAM: Community Centre:
Sunday, 2-5.30pm, Traditional summer fete with games, competitions etc, free entry,
HUNSTANTON: Town Hall:
Saturday, 10am-4pm, HDFA craft fair.
MARHAM: Sandringham Centre:
Thursday, noon-5pm, Food and craft market.
SEDGEFORD: St Mary’s Church:
Friday to Sunday, 10am-5pm daily, Flower festival on the theme of anniversaries.
SHOULDHAM: All Saints’ Church:
Saturday to Monday, 10am-5pm daily, Flower festival with refreshments and stalls etc, 01366 347420.
SWAFFHAM: Swaffham Library:
Tuesday, 2.30-3.30pm, smoothie bike spectacular, free, children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult.
THORNHAM: Village hall and playing field:
Sunday, noon-4.30pm, Fun day, classic cars and dog show, admission 32 adults
WIMBOTSHAM: Village centre:
Monday, from 9am, 28th Fenman Classic Bike Show, large auto jumble and stalls, entry and admission £4, free parking.
FUNDRAISING
LYNN: Adrian Flux Norfolk Arena:
Monday, from 1pm, Crash for Cancer charity event in aid of Macmillan Cancer Unit at QEH.
Royal British Legion Club:
Wednesday, 3-5pm, bingo for RBL funds.
Knights Hill Farm Shop;
Sunday, noon-4pm, Car boot sale, set up from 11am.
St Raphael Club, Parkway, Gaywood:
Wednesday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of club funds.
EMNETH: Central Hall:
Monday, 2pm, auction in aid of PAW animal rescue, viewing from noon.
HILGAY: Good Companions:
Tuesday, 7.30pm, cash bingo.
MARSHLAND ST JAMES: Village venues:
Monday, all day, Community yard sale in aid of new community and sports centre, full details available at St James Chapel, Smeeth Road.
METHWOLD: Social Club:
Wednesday, doors 6.30pm, bingo 7.30pm, 077706 13880/078180 74683.
NARBOROUGH: Community Centre:
Friday, 7.45pm, bingo, for funds.
NORDELPH: Village Hall:
Friday, 7pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds, Daphne: 01366 324213.
POTT ROW: Playing field:
Saturday, 10am, Charity car boot sale in aid of play area funds, pitches £5, 07585 147957.
ST GERMANS: Memorial Hall:
Friday, 7.30pm, bingo and club draw, in aid of hall funds, 01553 617550.
SNETTISHAM: Memorial Hall field:
Saturday, 8am-noon, Car boot sale in aid of 1st Snettisham Guide and Scout Group, 079440 14015.
Memorial Hall:
Friday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds.
The Paddocks:
Tuesday, 7.30pm, charity bingo.
Salvation Army Centre, Alma Road:
Thursday, 10am-noon, Salvation Army coffee morning and stalls.
STOKE FERRY: Village Hall:
Sunday, 7.30pm, cash bingo in aid of hall funds.
SWAFFHAM: Assembly Rooms:
Friday, 9am-2pm, indoor market, free entry, 01760 725499, in conjunction with Iceni Partnership to raise funds for town events.
TERRINGTON ST JOHN: Scout Hall:
Saturday, 7pm, charity bingo.
WEREHAM: Village Hall:
Sunday, 9am-1pm, Outdoor and indoor car boot sale, £5 per table, 07961 130251;
Wednesday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds, 01366 500218.
WEST DEREHAM: Village Hall:
Monday, Barbecue lunch, £6 per person, with summer draw at 3pm.
MEETINGS
LYNN: Deaf Centre, Railway Road:
Wednesday, 10am-noon, Carers Retreat with therapies, talks, gentle exercise etc 01553 768155.
St Augustine’s Health centre, Community Cafe:
Tuesday, 2-3.30pm, Cacels monthly drop-in (Coffee and cake enjoying life supportively).
Reffley Community Centre:
Friday, 1.30-4.30pm, Pro-Active Care Support activity and social group, 01553 816519;
Wednesday, 10am-noon, Reffley Art Group, all welcome.
Ouse Sailing Club, Ferry Lane:
Wednesday, 8.30pm, Renaissance Singles social club.
Providence Street Community Centre:
Wednesday, 7-9pm, Fenland Ukeleles (Flukes) group.
12th Scout Hut, Beulah Street:
Sunday, 1-6pm, King’s Lynn Roleplay and Wargames Club, 07704 161890.
Royal British Legion Club, Tower Street:
Saturday, 12.30pm, Lynn Gunners, (ex Royal Artillery).
DOWNHAM: Town Hall:
Thursday, 2-4pm, Silver Threads Club.
Methodist Church Hall:
Tuesdays, 7.30pm Downham Singers, all welcome.
GRIMSTON: Village Hall:
Friday, 7pm, Lynn Model Railway Club.
HUNSTANTON: Oasis Alive Bites Cafe:
Wednesday, 1.30-3pm, Cacels monthly drop-in (Coffee and cake enjoying life supportively).
NORTH RUNCTON: Scout HQ:
Thursday, 7.30pm, Lynn Amateur Radio Club.
SNETTISHAM: Memorial Hall:
Thursday, 8pm, Torc Sequence Dance Club.
STOKE FERRY: All Saints’ Academy:
Thursday, 10.30am, coffee morning;
Thursday, noon, lunch club, £4, must be booked Tuesday before on 01366 500704.
STOW BRIDGE: Village Hall:
Wednesday, 7.30pm, Jive survivors dance group, 01553 617392.
TILNEY ALL SAINTS: Coach & Horses:
Thursday, 8pm, King’s Lynn Kruisers, classic, custom and American vehicle enthusiasts.
TILNEY ST LAWRENCE: Village Hall:
Sunday, 7.30-10.30pm, Jive survivors dance group, 01553 617392.
WEST WINCH: William Burt Centre:
Tuesday 2-4pm, New-Lynn Dance Club, admission £3, 01553 760632.
PUBS & CLUBS
CONGHAM: The Anvil:
Friday, 7.30pm, Keith’s charity quiz in aid of East Anglian Air Ambulance.
DERSINGHAM: Coach and Horses:
Thursday, quiz night, cash prize, 01485 540391.
DOWNHAM CLUB, Paradise Road:
Sunday, 1-9pm Rachel-Fest fundraising and live music, plus stalls, car boot etc, 01366 382246.
HEACHAM: Fox & Hounds:
Thursday, 9.30pm, quiz night, 01485 570345.
HUNSTANTON: Waterside Bar:
Thursday, 9pm, quiz night, free, 01485 535810.
SHOULDHAM: Kings Arms:
Sunday, 7pm, Charity quiz teams up to 4, £2.50 per person, 01366 347410;
Jolly Brewers:
Sunday, 1-9pm, Family fun day with live music 01366 348134.
SWAFFHAM: Conservative Club:
Wednesday, 7.30pm, bingo.
THEATRES & MUSIC
LYNN: Walks bandstand:
Sunday, 2-4pm, The popular West Norfolk Rock Choir.
Lynn Minster:
Tuesday, 12.30pm, Lunch-time recital with Dr Tim Williams, St Wulfram’s Parish Church.
HOLKHAM: Holkham Hall:
Saturday, 7pm (gates open 5pm) Sensational 80s with Level 42, Go West, Big Country, Heatwave, Jaki Graham;
Wednesday, 7pm, Outdoor theatre staging of Much Ado About Nothing, by The Lord Chamberlain’s Men, ticket details 01328 713111.
HUNSTANTON: Princess Theatre:
Friday, 7.30pm, Marty Wilde, £21 (£18), 01485 532252;
Saturday, 7.30pm, Joe Pasquale, £20;
Sunday, 7.30pm, Barron Knights, £14.50 - £19.50.
ROUGHAM: St Mary’s Church:
Saturday, 7.30pm, Classical guitar concert with Galina Vale, £10 (£6) 01328 838607.
THORNHAM: All Saints’ Church:
Friday, 5.30pm, Concert with guitarist Dimitris Dekavallas, £15 (£20 children) 01485 512155.
WESTACRE: Westacre Theatre:
Friday, Saturday, Wednesday at 7.30pm, Westacre Theatre Company production of Up’n’Under by John Godber, £16 (£12 under 21s), 01760 755800.
WALKS & TOURS
LYNN: Town Guides guided walks:
Friday, Saturday and Tuesday, 2pm, Historic Lynn, start from town hall, walks up to two hours, £5, £4 concessions, £1 children, tickets 01553 763044.
Ramblers’ Association, Lynn Group (info@kingslynnramblers.org):
Saturday, 10am, Harpley Dam and Peddars Way 4.5 miles led by Sue and Allan, 01553 278469;
Sunday, 10.30am, Swaffham 9 miles led by Maureen and Roy 01553 278469;
Tuesday, 10am, Binham brisk 6 miles, led by Sue and Mick 01328 830886;
Wednesday, 1.30pm, Thornham 3.75 miles, led by Keith 01485 542268;
Wednesday, 6pm, Ashwicken 3.25 miles, led by Sue and Mike, 01553 679277;
Thursday, 10am. Castle Acre and Lexham 6 miles, led by Alan B 01760 444033.
West Norfolk Walking for Health:
Walks co-ordinator Mick Donoghue 078577 17768.
Friday, 10.30am, Eau Brink grade 3;
Monday, 10.30am, Roydon Common grade 3, meet playing field car park;
Wednesday, 10.30am, The Walks, grade 1, meet main entrance opposite library;
Wednesday, 2pm, Downham grade 2, meet Methodist church;
Thursday, 10.30am, Outwell grade 2, meet Methodist church.
HOLKHAM: Holkham Hall:
Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, 7.30pm, bat walks, £5 book on 01328 713111.
TWALK, Denver and Downham walk and talk group: Walks start at 10am, contact Ken on 01366 382310. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, meet at Denver Village Hall; Wednesday and Friday, meet at Downham Library.
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.