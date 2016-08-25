What’s on where: West Norfolk leisure listings, Friday, August 26th:

To have your event included send the details to What’s On listings, Newsdesk, Lynn News, Limes House, Purfleet Street, King’s Lynn PE30 1HL. You can also email the information to newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk and please type in What’s On events listing in the subject box

EXHIBITIONS

LYNN: Greyfriars Art Space: Continuing to September 11, open Tuesday to Saturday 10am-4pm, Gasworks VI, mixed media exhibition. Groundwork Gallery: Continuing, “Sunlight and Gravity” by Roger Ackling and Richard Long. Lynn Museum: Continuing, Art of the Mart and also Seahenge, 10am-5pm Tuesday-Saturday, noon-4pm Sunday, 01553 775001. Town Hall: Stories of Lynn, open daily, 10am-4.30pm, £5, children/concessions £3.50, family £13.50. BURNHAM MARKET: The Hoste: Continuing, free exhibition Remember Nelson, daily 10am-5pm. DERSINGHAM: Pottery & Gallery: Continuing to September 3, 10am-5pm daily, exhibition of work by June and Ben Mullarkey and Siobhan Williams.

HEACHAM: Old Friends Hall:

Saturday and Sunday, 10am-4.30pm, Photographs from local clubs and individuals, 01485 572142. HOUGHTON: Houghton Hall: Continuing to September 25, photos by artist-in-residence Martin d’Orgeval.

HUNSTANTON: Town Hall basement:

Saturday and Sunday, 10am-4pm, Hunstanton Art Group exhibition.

NORTH CREAKE: Creake Abbey:

Sunday 11am-9pm and Monday 10am-4pm, Davina Barber presents drawings by Harry Cory Wright in the Tin Barn.

RINGSTEAD: Village Hall:

Friday to Monday, 10am-5.30pm daily, Bryan Harford final summer exhibition.

SNETTISHAM: Methodist Church:

Saturday to Monday, Wash Art Group autumn exhibition (10am-5pm Saturday and Monday; 1-5pm on Sunday).

SOUTH CREAKE: Memorial Pavilion:

Sunday, 10am-5pm, Castle Rising Tuesday Art Group affordable art sale.

SUTTON BRIDGE: St Matthew’s Church:

Saturday to Friday, September 2, annual art exhibition (Saturday 10am-6pm; Sunday noon-6pm; Monday-Thursday 10am-6pm; Fri 10am-4pm). SWAFFHAM: Arts Lounge Gallery: Continuing to Tuesday, summer arts exhibition, weekdays 10am-5pm, Saturdays 9.30am-4pm. Swaffham Museum: Continuing, RAF Marham centenary year, Monday-Friday 10am-4pm, Saturday 10am-1pm.

FAMILY & EVENTS

LYNN: Red Mount and South Gate:

Saturdays, Sundays and Wednesdays, 1-4pm, historic monuments open to public, free admission.

Lynn Museum: Wednesday, 10.30am-noon, Coffee, Cake and Collections morning with craft session, £1

Lynn Library:

Friday, 10.30am-noon, Roald Dahl fun morning, booking essential and children must be accompanied by an adult 01553 772568;

Friday, 2-5pm, Job help free drop-in session;

Saturday, 19am-2pm, Family history free help, 01553 772568;

Tuesday, 10am-noon, Knit and Knatter;

Wednesday, 10am-noon, Scrabble club;

Wednesday, 10.30-11.30am, Poems aloud monthly group;

Wednesday, 10am-3pm, Digital help free session, book on 01553 772568;

Thursday, 10-10.30am, Baby bounce and rhyme time;

Thursday, 10am-noon, Local history Club monthly session.

Gaywood Library:

Friday, 10.30-11am, Summer holiday rhyme time;

Friday, 10am-noon, Knit and Knatter monthly group, 01553 768498;

Friday, 2.30-4.30pm, Stress free colouring;

Thursday, 2-3.30pm, Audio book club, call Mark or Elaine on 01603 629558.

ANMER: St Mary’s Church:

Saturday to Monday, 10.30am-5pm daily, Church flower festival on theme of Magical Mystery Tour, free admission, quiz, refreshments, stalls etc.

BIRCHAM NEWTON: RAF Heritage Centre, National Construction College:

Sunday and Monday, 11am-5pm, Open days.

CLENCHWARTON: Playing field:

Saturday, 10am-4pm, Village fun day with games, live music and stalls etc, in aid of funs for new community centre.

DERSINGHAM: Dersingham Library:

Thursday, 10.30am-noon, Knit and natter.

DOCKING: Ripper Hall:

Wednesday, 9am-1pm, Crafts and produce meeting.

DOWNHAM: Downham Library:

Friday, 10.30-11.15am, Hartbeeps session for children aged 1 to 4 with their parents or carers, booking essential on 01366 383073;

Tuesday, 1-3pm, Scrabble club.

ELMHAM: Village venues:

Saturday to Monday, Elmham festival weekend with church flower festival, stalls, crafts, music etc.

FAKENHAM: Fakenham Library:

Wednesday, 10-10.45am, Rhyme time;

Thursday, 2-4pm, Scrabble club.

Market Square:

Saturday, 8.30am-noon, Farmers’ market.

FLITCHAM: Community Centre:

Sunday, 2-5.30pm, Traditional summer fete with games, competitions etc, free entry,

HUNSTANTON: Town Hall:

Saturday, 10am-4pm, HDFA craft fair.

MARHAM: Sandringham Centre:

Thursday, noon-5pm, Food and craft market.

SEDGEFORD: St Mary’s Church:

Friday to Sunday, 10am-5pm daily, Flower festival on the theme of anniversaries.

SHOULDHAM: All Saints’ Church:

Saturday to Monday, 10am-5pm daily, Flower festival with refreshments and stalls etc, 01366 347420.

SWAFFHAM: Swaffham Library:

Tuesday, 2.30-3.30pm, smoothie bike spectacular, free, children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult.

THORNHAM: Village hall and playing field:

Sunday, noon-4.30pm, Fun day, classic cars and dog show, admission 32 adults

WIMBOTSHAM: Village centre:

Monday, from 9am, 28th Fenman Classic Bike Show, large auto jumble and stalls, entry and admission £4, free parking.

FUNDRAISING

LYNN: Adrian Flux Norfolk Arena:

Monday, from 1pm, Crash for Cancer charity event in aid of Macmillan Cancer Unit at QEH.

Royal British Legion Club:

Wednesday, 3-5pm, bingo for RBL funds.

Knights Hill Farm Shop;

Sunday, noon-4pm, Car boot sale, set up from 11am.

St Raphael Club, Parkway, Gaywood:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of club funds.

EMNETH: Central Hall:

Monday, 2pm, auction in aid of PAW animal rescue, viewing from noon.

HILGAY: Good Companions:

Tuesday, 7.30pm, cash bingo.

MARSHLAND ST JAMES: Village venues:

Monday, all day, Community yard sale in aid of new community and sports centre, full details available at St James Chapel, Smeeth Road.

METHWOLD: Social Club:

Wednesday, doors 6.30pm, bingo 7.30pm, 077706 13880/078180 74683.

NARBOROUGH: Community Centre:

Friday, 7.45pm, bingo, for funds.

NORDELPH: Village Hall:

Friday, 7pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds, Daphne: 01366 324213.

POTT ROW: Playing field:

Saturday, 10am, Charity car boot sale in aid of play area funds, pitches £5, 07585 147957.

ST GERMANS: Memorial Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, bingo and club draw, in aid of hall funds, 01553 617550.

SNETTISHAM: Memorial Hall field:

Saturday, 8am-noon, Car boot sale in aid of 1st Snettisham Guide and Scout Group, 079440 14015.

Memorial Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds.

The Paddocks:

Tuesday, 7.30pm, charity bingo.

Salvation Army Centre, Alma Road:

Thursday, 10am-noon, Salvation Army coffee morning and stalls.

STOKE FERRY: Village Hall:

Sunday, 7.30pm, cash bingo in aid of hall funds.

SWAFFHAM: Assembly Rooms:

Friday, 9am-2pm, indoor market, free entry, 01760 725499, in conjunction with Iceni Partnership to raise funds for town events.

TERRINGTON ST JOHN: Scout Hall:

Saturday, 7pm, charity bingo.

WEREHAM: Village Hall:

Sunday, 9am-1pm, Outdoor and indoor car boot sale, £5 per table, 07961 130251;

Wednesday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds, 01366 500218.

WEST DEREHAM: Village Hall:

Monday, Barbecue lunch, £6 per person, with summer draw at 3pm.

MEETINGS

LYNN: Deaf Centre, Railway Road:

Wednesday, 10am-noon, Carers Retreat with therapies, talks, gentle exercise etc 01553 768155.

St Augustine’s Health centre, Community Cafe:

Tuesday, 2-3.30pm, Cacels monthly drop-in (Coffee and cake enjoying life supportively).

Reffley Community Centre:

Friday, 1.30-4.30pm, Pro-Active Care Support activity and social group, 01553 816519;

Wednesday, 10am-noon, Reffley Art Group, all welcome.

Ouse Sailing Club, Ferry Lane:

Wednesday, 8.30pm, Renaissance Singles social club.

Providence Street Community Centre:

Wednesday, 7-9pm, Fenland Ukeleles (Flukes) group.

12th Scout Hut, Beulah Street:

Sunday, 1-6pm, King’s Lynn Roleplay and Wargames Club, 07704 161890.

Royal British Legion Club, Tower Street:

Saturday, 12.30pm, Lynn Gunners, (ex Royal Artillery).

DOWNHAM: Town Hall:

Thursday, 2-4pm, Silver Threads Club.

Methodist Church Hall:

Tuesdays, 7.30pm Downham Singers, all welcome.

GRIMSTON: Village Hall:

Friday, 7pm, Lynn Model Railway Club.

HUNSTANTON: Oasis Alive Bites Cafe:

Wednesday, 1.30-3pm, Cacels monthly drop-in (Coffee and cake enjoying life supportively).

NORTH RUNCTON: Scout HQ:

Thursday, 7.30pm, Lynn Amateur Radio Club.

SNETTISHAM: Memorial Hall:

Thursday, 8pm, Torc Sequence Dance Club.

STOKE FERRY: All Saints’ Academy:

Thursday, 10.30am, coffee morning;

Thursday, noon, lunch club, £4, must be booked Tuesday before on 01366 500704.

STOW BRIDGE: Village Hall:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, Jive survivors dance group, 01553 617392.

TILNEY ALL SAINTS: Coach & Horses:

Thursday, 8pm, King’s Lynn Kruisers, classic, custom and American vehicle enthusiasts.

TILNEY ST LAWRENCE: Village Hall:

Sunday, 7.30-10.30pm, Jive survivors dance group, 01553 617392.

WEST WINCH: William Burt Centre:

Tuesday 2-4pm, New-Lynn Dance Club, admission £3, 01553 760632.

PUBS & CLUBS

CONGHAM: The Anvil:

Friday, 7.30pm, Keith’s charity quiz in aid of East Anglian Air Ambulance.

DERSINGHAM: Coach and Horses:

Thursday, quiz night, cash prize, 01485 540391.

DOWNHAM CLUB, Paradise Road:

Sunday, 1-9pm Rachel-Fest fundraising and live music, plus stalls, car boot etc, 01366 382246.

HEACHAM: Fox & Hounds:

Thursday, 9.30pm, quiz night, 01485 570345.

HUNSTANTON: Waterside Bar:

Thursday, 9pm, quiz night, free, 01485 535810.

SHOULDHAM: Kings Arms:

Sunday, 7pm, Charity quiz teams up to 4, £2.50 per person, 01366 347410;

Jolly Brewers:

Sunday, 1-9pm, Family fun day with live music 01366 348134.

SWAFFHAM: Conservative Club:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, bingo.

THEATRES & MUSIC

LYNN: Walks bandstand:

Sunday, 2-4pm, The popular West Norfolk Rock Choir.

Lynn Minster:

Tuesday, 12.30pm, Lunch-time recital with Dr Tim Williams, St Wulfram’s Parish Church.

HOLKHAM: Holkham Hall:

Saturday, 7pm (gates open 5pm) Sensational 80s with Level 42, Go West, Big Country, Heatwave, Jaki Graham;

Wednesday, 7pm, Outdoor theatre staging of Much Ado About Nothing, by The Lord Chamberlain’s Men, ticket details 01328 713111.

HUNSTANTON: Princess Theatre:

Friday, 7.30pm, Marty Wilde, £21 (£18), 01485 532252;

Saturday, 7.30pm, Joe Pasquale, £20;

Sunday, 7.30pm, Barron Knights, £14.50 - £19.50.

ROUGHAM: St Mary’s Church:

Saturday, 7.30pm, Classical guitar concert with Galina Vale, £10 (£6) 01328 838607.

THORNHAM: All Saints’ Church:

Friday, 5.30pm, Concert with guitarist Dimitris Dekavallas, £15 (£20 children) 01485 512155.

WESTACRE: Westacre Theatre:

Friday, Saturday, Wednesday at 7.30pm, Westacre Theatre Company production of Up’n’Under by John Godber, £16 (£12 under 21s), 01760 755800.

WALKS & TOURS

LYNN: Town Guides guided walks:

Friday, Saturday and Tuesday, 2pm, Historic Lynn, start from town hall, walks up to two hours, £5, £4 concessions, £1 children, tickets 01553 763044.

Ramblers’ Association, Lynn Group (info@kingslynnramblers.org):

Saturday, 10am, Harpley Dam and Peddars Way 4.5 miles led by Sue and Allan, 01553 278469;

Sunday, 10.30am, Swaffham 9 miles led by Maureen and Roy 01553 278469;

Tuesday, 10am, Binham brisk 6 miles, led by Sue and Mick 01328 830886;

Wednesday, 1.30pm, Thornham 3.75 miles, led by Keith 01485 542268;

Wednesday, 6pm, Ashwicken 3.25 miles, led by Sue and Mike, 01553 679277;

Thursday, 10am. Castle Acre and Lexham 6 miles, led by Alan B 01760 444033.

West Norfolk Walking for Health:

Walks co-ordinator Mick Donoghue 078577 17768.

Friday, 10.30am, Eau Brink grade 3;

Monday, 10.30am, Roydon Common grade 3, meet playing field car park;

Wednesday, 10.30am, The Walks, grade 1, meet main entrance opposite library;

Wednesday, 2pm, Downham grade 2, meet Methodist church;

Thursday, 10.30am, Outwell grade 2, meet Methodist church.

HOLKHAM: Holkham Hall:

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, 7.30pm, bat walks, £5 book on 01328 713111.

TWALK, Denver and Downham walk and talk group: Walks start at 10am, contact Ken on 01366 382310. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, meet at Denver Village Hall; Wednesday and Friday, meet at Downham Library.