What’s on where: West Norfolk leisure listings, Friday September 2:

EXHIBITIONS

LYNN: Greyfriars Art Space: Continuing to September 11, open Tuesday to Saturday 10am-4pm, Gasworks VI, mixed media annual exhibition celebrates the work of Greyfriars Art Spaces members Groundwork Gallery: Continuing to October 30, “Sunlight and Gravity” by Roger Ackling and Richard Long. Lynn Museum: Continuing, Art of the Mart and also Seahenge, 10am-5pm Tuesday-Saturday, noon-4pm Sunday, 01553 775001. Town Hall: Stories of Lynn, open daily, 10am-4.30pm, £5, children/concessions £3.50, family £13.50. BURNHAM MARKET: The Hoste: Continuing, free exhibition Remember Nelson, daily 10am-5pm. DERSINGHAM: Pottery & Gallery: Continuing to Saturday, 10am-5pm daily, exhibition of work by June and Ben Mullarkey and Siobhan Williams. HOUGHTON: Houghton Hall: Continuing to September 25, photos by artist-in-residence Martin d’Orgeval.

SUTTON BRIDGE:

St Matthew’s Church:

Friday, 10am-4pm, final day of annual art exhibition. SWAFFHAM: Swaffham Museum: Continuing, RAF Marham centenary year, Monday-Friday 10am-4pm, Saturday 10am-1pm.

FAMILY

LYNN: Corn Exchange:

Saturday, 9am-4pm, The original King’s Lynn Fleamarket, £1.50, under 16s free.

Red Mount and South Gate:

Saturdays, Sundays and Wednesdays, 1-4pm, historic monuments open to public, free admission.

Lynn Library:

Friday, 10.30-11.30am Read and rabbit fun book group;

Friday, 2-5pm, Job help drop-in session 01553 772568;

Saturday, 10am-2pm, Family history help free session must book on 01553 772568;

Monday, 10-10.30am Baby bounce and rhyme time;

Monday 2.30-3.30pm, Just a cuppa free drop-in session;

Wednesday 10am-12, Scrabble club;

Thursday, 10-10.20am Baby bounce and rhyme time;

Thursday, 9.45am-12.45pm, Get digital tablet course starts, £15 per person for three sessions, book on 01553 772568.

Gaywood Library

Sunday, 10.30-11.15am, Big Friendly Read presentation ceremony, must book on 01553 768498 and children must be accompanied by an adult;

Monday, 10am-noon Scrabble club;

Thursday, 2-5pm, Get digital tablet course starts, £15 per person for three sessions, book on 01553 768498.

BEACHAMWELL: Village green:

Saturday, noon-5pm, Fete and country fair (see story Page 71).

CLENCHWARTON: School hall:

Saturday, 2pm, Clenchwarton horticultural and craft show, admission 20p, children free, 01553 761029.

DERSINGHAM: Dersingham Library:

Monday, 9.30-12.30pm, Get digital tablet course starts, £15 per person for three sessions, book on 01485 540181;

Monday, 1.30-3pm, Scrabble club;

Tuesday, 1-3pm, Peer support group for carers run by the Alzheimer’s Society;

Wednesday, 10.30am-12noon, Colour yourself calm;

Thursday, 10.30am-noon, Knit and natter.

DOCKING: Ripper Hall:

Wednesday, 9am-1pm, Crafts and produce meeting.

DOWNHAM: Downham Library:

Monday, 10am-1pm, Get digital Android tablet course starts, £15 per person for three sessions, book on 01366 383073;

Monday, 2-5pm, Get digital iPad tablet course starts, £15 per person for three sessions, book on 01366 383073;

Tuesday, 1-2.30pm, Friendship Group monthly meeting, £1, and talk by historian Michael Rouse on the story of Ely;

Tuesday, 10am-12.30pm, start of new creative writing course workshops, six sessions, £30, must book on 01366 383073;

Wednesday, 1.30-3pm, Keep calm and colour in.

FAKENHAM: Fakenham Library:

Wednesday, 10-10.45am, Rhyme time;

Thursday, 1-4pm, Scrabble club.

HUNSTANTON: Hunstanton Library:

Thursday, 10.30am-12.30pm, Knit and natter, 01485 532280.

HOLKHAM HALL: Walled gardens:

Saturday and Sunday, 10am-4pm, North Norfolk Food and Drink Festival, free entry car parking charge of £3 (see story Page 71).

MARHAM: Sandringham Centre:

Thursday, noon-5pm, Food and craft market.

POTT ROW: Village Hall:

Saturday, 2pm, Greenfingers 27th annual horticultural show with auction of produce, tombola, refreshments, admission 50p accompanied children free, supporting Blood Bikes (SERV Norfolk West).

SUTTON BRIDGE: Chalk Lane:

Sunday, 10am-3pm, clay pigeon shoot in aid of Terrington St Clement Community Fund, open to anyone, including beginners, includes prize shoot and flush shoots and have-a-go opportunity.

FUNDRAISING

LYNN: Knights Hill Great Barn:

Wednesday, 10am-noon, King’s Lynn’s biggest coffee morning presented by Macmillan Cancer Support Lynn committee, plus raffle, stalls etc.

All Saints’ Church:

Saturday, 10am-noon, coffee morning in aid of church funds with cakes books and bric-a-brac etc. .

Knights Hill Farm Shop: Sunday, noon-4pm, Car boot sale, set up from 11am.

St Raphael Club, Parkway, Gaywood:

Saturday, 10.30am, jumble sale, in aid of club funds.

CLENCHWARTON: Memorial Hall:

Saturday, 2pm, RSPCA jumble sale, 30p, children free, 01366 383751.

DENVER: Village Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds.

FINCHAM: Memorial Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, Quiz night, £2 per person, teams up to six, 01366 347305.

HILGAY: Good Companions:

Tuesdays, 7.30pm, cash bingo.

NARBOROUGH: Community Centre:

Friday, 7.45pm, bingo, for funds.

NORDELPH: Village Hall:

Friday, 7pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds.

ST GERMANS: Memorial Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of Sunshine Club funds, 01553 617550.

SNETTISHAM: Memorial Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds.

The Paddocks:

Tuesday, 7.30pm, charity bingo.

Salvation Army Centre, Alma Road:

Thursdays, 10am-noon, Salvation Army coffee morning and stalls.

STOKE FERRY: Village Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, cash bingo for hall funds.

STOW BRIDGE: Village Hall:

Monday, 7.30pm bingo, in aid of St Peter’s Church funds.

SWAFFHAM: Assembly Rooms:

Fridays, 9am-2pm, indoor market, free entry, 01760 725499.

TERRINGTON ST JOHN: Scout Hall:

Saturday, 7pm, charity bingo.

Methodist Church Hall:

Saturday, 9.30-11.30am, coffee morning for church funds, stalls etc.

WEREHAM: Village Hall:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, bingo, for hall funds.

WEST WINCH: Village Hall:

Thursday, 7.30pm, Bingo in aid of West Winch Brownies

MEETINGS & TALKS

LYNN: All Saints’ Church:

Thursday, 7.30pm, Michael Begley lecture on ‘Other faces of the town of the Merchant Princes’, tickets £6 on the door.

St Augustine’s Centre:

Monday, 3.30-4.30pm, Macmillan Cancer Support Group

Reffley Community Centre:

Friday, 1.30-4.30pm, Pro-Active Care Support activity and social group, 01553 816519.

Wednesday, 10am-noon, Reffley Art Group, all welcome.

Ouse Sailing Club, Ferry Lane:

Wednesday, 8.30pm, Renaissance Singles social club.

Providence Street Community Centre:

Wednesday, 7-9pm, Fenland Ukeleles (Flukes) group.

12th Scout Hut, Beulah Street:

Sunday, 1-6pm, King’s Lynn Roleplay and Wargames Club, 07704 161890.

Red Cross Hall, Austin Fields:

Monday, 7.30-9.30pm, Diabetes UK, Lynn and District Voluntary Group, talk on ‘Diabetes the Road Map’, 01553 763402.

DOWNHAM: Conservative Club:

Monday, 7.30pm, Royal Air Forces Association branch meeting.

Town Hall:

Thursday, 2-4pm, Silver Threads Club.

Methodist Church Hall:

Tuesday, 7.30pm Downham Singers, all welcome;

Thursday, 7.30pm, Singers Inspired Capella Choir, all welcome.

GRIMSTON: Village Hall:

Friday, 7pm, Lynn Model Railway Club.

HUNSTANTON: St Edmund’s Church Hall:

Saturday, 11am-1pm, CALM support group for people with dementia and carers.

FAKENHAM: Masonic Hall:

Tuesday, 7.30pm, Fakenham and District Flower Club, £2, £5 non-members, 01328 851733 or 01328 700421.

METHWOLD: Social Club:

Tuesday, 7.30pm, west Norfolk Aviation Society monthly meeting.

NORTH RUNCTON: Scout HQ:

Thursday, 7.30pm, Lynn Amateur Radio Club.

SNETTISHAM: Memorial Hall:

Saturday, 8pm, Torc Sequence Dance Club, also Thursday, 8pm.

SOUTH WOOTTON: Village Hall:

Wednesday, 2pm, West Norfolk Flower Club with demonstration by Terri Potter of Chelmsford.

Wednesday, 7.30pm, Lynn & District Sugarcraft Club, new members welcome, visitors £4.50, Lilian: 01485 571496.

STOKE FERRY: All Saints’ Academy:

Thursday, 10.30am, coffee morning;

Thursday, noon, lunch club, £4, must be booked Tuesday before on 01366 500704.

STOW BRIDGE: Village Hall:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, Jive survivors dance group, 01553 617392.

SWAFFHAM: Community Centre:

Sunday, 6.30pm, Swaffham Spiritual Awareness Group with Sheila James of Clenchwarton;

Green Britain Centre:

Monday, 2-3.30pm, Cacels group (coffee and cake enjoying life supportively).

TERRINGTON ST CLEMENT: King William:

Wednesday, 8pm, West Norfolk Motor Cycle Action Group.

TILNEY ALL SAINTS: Coach & Horses:

Thursday, 8pm, King’s Lynn Kruisers, classic, custom and American vehicle enthusiasts.

TILNEY ST LAWRENCE: Village Hall:

Sunday, 7.30-10.30pm, Jive survivors dance group, 01553 617392.

WEST WINCH: William Burt Centre:

Monday, 7.30pm, Lynn Camera Club, welcome and PDIs from last summer field trips, www.klcameraclub.org.uk

Tuesday 2-4pm, New-Lynn Dance Club, admission £3, 01553 760632.

PUBS & CLUBS

CLENCHWARTON: The Victory Inn:

Wednesday, 8pm, quiz night, maximum team of four, £1.25 per person, in aid of Mayor’s Charity, 01553 775668.

DERSINGHAM: Coach and Horses:

Thursday, quiz night, cash prize, 01485 540391.

HEACHAM: Fox & Hounds:

Thursday, 9.30pm, quiz night, 01485 570345.

HUNSTANTON: Waterside Bar:

Thursday, 9pm, quiz night, free, 01485 535810.

SWAFFHAM: Conservative Club:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, bingo.

THEATRES & MUSIC

LYNN: Corn Exchange:

Wednesday, 2.30pm, 90 Glorious Years, music, memories and nostalgia celebrating the Queen’s 90th birthday, £13, concs £11.01553 764864.

True’s Yard Museum:

Friday, 6-8pm, Songs from the Sea and Lynn Ballads with The Fried Pirates and Gareth Calway, tickets £10 includes wine and nibbles, 01553 770479.

Marriott’s Warehouse, South Quay:

Saturday, 7pm, The English Civil War in Lynn and Other Stories with Dr Paul Richards, Gareth Calway, Tim Chipping and Vanessa Wood-Davies, tickets £5, 01553 770479.

Walks Bandstand:

Sunday, 2-4pm, Top Brass.

Lynn Minster:

Tuesday, 12.30pm, Lunchtime recital with Christopher Beaumont, of St Nicholas Church, Kenilworth.

CRIMPLESHAM: St Mary’s Church:

Friday, 7pm, Concert with Fenland Ukuleles, tickets £5 (accompanied children free) includes glass of wine and canapés, 01366 382455 / 388845

HUNSTANTON: Princess Theatre:

Saturday, 11am, The Giant’s Loo Roll, adult £12.50, child £10.50, family £42, 01485 532252;

Sunday, 7.30pm, Johnny Cash Roadshow, £20 (restricted view £16);

Thursday, 2.30pm, Olly Day and Nigel ‘Boy’ Syer in If It’s Laughter You’re After, £13.50/£12.50.

FRING: All Saints’ Church:

Saturday, 6pm, Recital of organ music with anecdotes by Julian Haggett, organist at St Peter Mancroft, Norwich, tickets £12.50 in aid of the church funds

WESTACRE: Westacre Theatre:

Friday and Saturday, 7.30pm, Westacre Theatre Company production of Up’n’Under by John Godber, £16 (£12 under 21s), 01760 755800.

WALKS & TOURS

LYNN: Town Guides guided walks:

Friday, Saturday and Tuesday, 2pm, Historic Lynn, start from town hall, walks up to two hours, £5, £4 concessions, £1 children, tickets 01553 763044.

Ramblers’ Association, Lynn Group (info@kingslynnramblers.org):

Saturday, 9.45am, West Walton new footpath 7.4 miles, led by Roger 01945 588860;

Sunday, 10.30am, Castle Acre and Newton 10 miles, led by Barbara and Jean 07717 492094;

Tuesday, 10am, Harpley Dams brisk 6 miles, led by Wendy and Frank 01485 600153;

Thursday, 10am, Fring 6 miles led by Janet S 01485 571161.

West Norfolk Walking for Health:

Walks co-ordinator Mick Donoghue 078577 17768.

Friday, 10.30am, Bawsey grade 3, meet Church Farm;

Monday, 10.30am, Little Massingham grade 3, meet St Andrew’s Church;

Wednesday, 10.30am, Gaywood grade 1, meet library;

Wednesday, 2pm, Downham grade 3, meet Leisure Centre;

Thursday, 10.30am, Wretton grade 2, meet School Road.

TWALK, Denver and Downham walk and talk group:

Walks start at 10am, contact Ken: 01366 382310.

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, meet Denver Village Hall; Wednesday and Friday, meet Downham Library.

WELLS-NEXT-SEA: Beach Cafe:

Tuesday, 10am, Holkham’s ‘walking women’ event, 07825 290703.