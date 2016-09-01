What’s on where: West Norfolk leisure listings, Friday September 2:

What's on news from the Lynn News, lynnnews.co.uk, @lynnnewscitizen on Twitter

Have your say

To have your event included send the details to What's On listings, Newsdesk, Lynn News, Limes House, Purfleet Street, King's Lynn PE30 1HL.

EXHIBITIONS

LYNN: Greyfriars Art Space: Continuing to September 11, open Tuesday to Saturday 10am-4pm, Gasworks VI, mixed media annual exhibition celebrates the work of Greyfriars Art Spaces members Groundwork Gallery:  Continuing to October 30, “Sunlight and Gravity” by Roger Ackling and Richard Long.  Lynn Museum: Continuing, Art of the Mart and also Seahenge, 10am-5pm Tuesday-Saturday, noon-4pm Sunday, 01553 775001. Town Hall:  Stories of Lynn, open daily, 10am-4.30pm, £5, children/concessions £3.50, family £13.50. BURNHAM MARKET: The Hoste: Continuing, free exhibition Remember Nelson, daily 10am-5pm. DERSINGHAM: Pottery & Gallery: Continuing to Saturday, 10am-5pm daily, exhibition of work by June and Ben Mullarkey and Siobhan Williams. HOUGHTON: Houghton Hall: Continuing to September 25, photos by artist-in-residence Martin d’Orgeval.

SUTTON BRIDGE:

St Matthew’s Church:

Friday, 10am-4pm, final day of annual art exhibition.  SWAFFHAM: Swaffham Museum: Continuing, RAF Marham centenary year, Monday-Friday 10am-4pm, Saturday 10am-1pm.

FAMILY

LYNN: Corn Exchange:

Saturday, 9am-4pm, The original King’s Lynn Fleamarket, £1.50, under 16s free.

Red Mount and South Gate:

Saturdays, Sundays and Wednesdays, 1-4pm, historic monuments open to public, free admission.

Lynn Library:

Friday, 10.30-11.30am Read and rabbit fun book group;

Friday, 2-5pm, Job help drop-in session 01553 772568;

Saturday, 10am-2pm, Family history help free session must book on 01553 772568;

Monday, 10-10.30am Baby bounce and rhyme time;

Monday 2.30-3.30pm, Just a cuppa free drop-in session;

Wednesday 10am-12, Scrabble club;

Thursday, 10-10.20am Baby bounce and rhyme time;

Thursday, 9.45am-12.45pm, Get digital tablet course starts, £15 per person for three sessions, book on 01553 772568.

Gaywood Library

Sunday, 10.30-11.15am, Big Friendly Read presentation ceremony, must book on 01553 768498 and children must be accompanied by an adult;

Monday, 10am-noon Scrabble club;

Thursday, 2-5pm, Get digital tablet course starts, £15 per person for three sessions, book on 01553 768498.

BEACHAMWELL: Village green:

Saturday, noon-5pm, Fete and country fair (see story Page 71).

CLENCHWARTON: School hall:

Saturday, 2pm, Clenchwarton horticultural and craft show, admission 20p, children free, 01553 761029.

DERSINGHAM: Dersingham Library:

Monday, 9.30-12.30pm, Get digital tablet course starts, £15 per person for three sessions, book on 01485 540181;

Monday, 1.30-3pm, Scrabble club;

Tuesday, 1-3pm, Peer support group for carers run by the Alzheimer’s Society;

Wednesday, 10.30am-12noon, Colour yourself calm;

Thursday, 10.30am-noon, Knit and natter.

DOCKING: Ripper Hall:

Wednesday, 9am-1pm, Crafts and produce meeting.

DOWNHAM: Downham Library:

Monday, 10am-1pm, Get digital Android tablet course starts, £15 per person for three sessions, book on 01366 383073;

Monday, 2-5pm, Get digital iPad tablet course starts, £15 per person for three sessions, book on 01366 383073;

Tuesday, 1-2.30pm, Friendship Group monthly meeting, £1, and talk by historian Michael Rouse on the story of Ely;

Tuesday, 10am-12.30pm, start of new creative writing course workshops, six sessions, £30, must book on 01366 383073;

Wednesday, 1.30-3pm, Keep calm and colour in.

FAKENHAM: Fakenham Library:

Wednesday, 10-10.45am, Rhyme time;

Thursday, 1-4pm, Scrabble club.

HUNSTANTON: Hunstanton Library:

Thursday, 10.30am-12.30pm, Knit and natter, 01485 532280.

HOLKHAM HALL: Walled gardens:

Saturday and Sunday, 10am-4pm, North Norfolk Food and Drink Festival, free entry car parking charge of £3 (see story Page 71).

MARHAM: Sandringham Centre:

Thursday, noon-5pm, Food and craft market.

POTT ROW: Village Hall:

Saturday, 2pm, Greenfingers 27th annual horticultural show with auction of produce, tombola, refreshments, admission 50p accompanied children free, supporting Blood Bikes (SERV Norfolk West).

SUTTON BRIDGE: Chalk Lane:

Sunday, 10am-3pm, clay pigeon shoot in aid of Terrington St Clement Community Fund, open to anyone, including beginners, includes prize shoot and flush shoots and have-a-go opportunity.

FUNDRAISING

LYNN: Knights Hill Great Barn:

Wednesday, 10am-noon, King’s Lynn’s biggest coffee morning presented by Macmillan Cancer Support Lynn committee, plus raffle, stalls etc.

All Saints’ Church:

Saturday, 10am-noon, coffee morning in aid of church funds with cakes books and bric-a-brac etc. .

Knights Hill Farm Shop: Sunday, noon-4pm, Car boot sale, set up from 11am.

St Raphael Club, Parkway, Gaywood:

Saturday, 10.30am, jumble sale, in aid of club funds.

CLENCHWARTON: Memorial Hall:

Saturday, 2pm, RSPCA jumble sale, 30p, children free, 01366 383751.

DENVER: Village Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds.

FINCHAM: Memorial Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, Quiz night, £2 per person, teams up to six, 01366 347305.

HILGAY: Good Companions:

Tuesdays, 7.30pm, cash bingo.

NARBOROUGH: Community Centre:

Friday, 7.45pm, bingo, for funds.

NORDELPH: Village Hall:

Friday, 7pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds.

ST GERMANS: Memorial Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of Sunshine Club funds, 01553 617550.

SNETTISHAM: Memorial Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds.

The Paddocks:

Tuesday, 7.30pm, charity bingo.

Salvation Army Centre, Alma Road:

Thursdays, 10am-noon, Salvation Army coffee morning and stalls.

STOKE FERRY: Village Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, cash bingo for hall funds.

STOW BRIDGE: Village Hall:

Monday, 7.30pm bingo, in aid of St Peter’s Church funds.

SWAFFHAM: Assembly Rooms:

Fridays, 9am-2pm, indoor market, free entry, 01760 725499.

TERRINGTON ST JOHN: Scout Hall:

Saturday, 7pm, charity bingo.

Methodist Church Hall:

Saturday, 9.30-11.30am, coffee morning for church funds, stalls etc.

WEREHAM: Village Hall:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, bingo, for hall funds.

WEST WINCH: Village Hall:

Thursday, 7.30pm, Bingo in aid of West Winch Brownies

MEETINGS & TALKS

LYNN: All Saints’ Church:

Thursday, 7.30pm, Michael Begley lecture on ‘Other faces of the town of the Merchant Princes’, tickets £6 on the door.

St Augustine’s Centre:

Monday, 3.30-4.30pm, Macmillan Cancer Support Group

Reffley Community Centre:

Friday, 1.30-4.30pm, Pro-Active Care Support activity and social group, 01553 816519.

Wednesday, 10am-noon, Reffley Art Group, all welcome.

Ouse Sailing Club, Ferry Lane:

Wednesday, 8.30pm, Renaissance Singles social club.

Providence Street Community Centre:

Wednesday, 7-9pm, Fenland Ukeleles (Flukes) group.

12th Scout Hut, Beulah Street:

Sunday, 1-6pm, King’s Lynn Roleplay and Wargames Club, 07704 161890.

Red Cross Hall, Austin Fields:

Monday, 7.30-9.30pm, Diabetes UK, Lynn and District Voluntary Group, talk on ‘Diabetes the Road Map’, 01553 763402.

DOWNHAM: Conservative Club:

Monday, 7.30pm, Royal Air Forces Association branch meeting.

Town Hall:

Thursday, 2-4pm, Silver Threads Club.

Methodist Church Hall:

Tuesday, 7.30pm Downham Singers, all welcome;

Thursday, 7.30pm, Singers Inspired Capella Choir, all welcome.

GRIMSTON: Village Hall:

Friday, 7pm, Lynn Model Railway Club.

HUNSTANTON: St Edmund’s Church Hall:

Saturday, 11am-1pm, CALM support group for people with dementia and carers.

FAKENHAM: Masonic Hall:

Tuesday, 7.30pm, Fakenham and District Flower Club, £2, £5 non-members, 01328 851733 or 01328 700421.

METHWOLD: Social Club:

Tuesday, 7.30pm, west Norfolk Aviation Society monthly meeting.

NORTH RUNCTON: Scout HQ:

Thursday, 7.30pm, Lynn Amateur Radio Club.

SNETTISHAM: Memorial Hall:

Saturday, 8pm, Torc Sequence Dance Club, also Thursday, 8pm.

SOUTH WOOTTON: Village Hall:

Wednesday, 2pm, West Norfolk Flower Club with demonstration by Terri Potter of Chelmsford.

Wednesday, 7.30pm, Lynn & District Sugarcraft Club, new members welcome, visitors £4.50, Lilian: 01485 571496.

STOKE FERRY: All Saints’ Academy:

Thursday, 10.30am, coffee morning;

Thursday, noon, lunch club, £4, must be booked Tuesday before on 01366 500704.

STOW BRIDGE: Village Hall:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, Jive survivors dance group, 01553 617392.

SWAFFHAM: Community Centre:

Sunday, 6.30pm, Swaffham Spiritual Awareness Group with Sheila James of Clenchwarton;

Green Britain Centre:

Monday, 2-3.30pm, Cacels group (coffee and cake enjoying life supportively).

TERRINGTON ST CLEMENT: King William:

Wednesday, 8pm, West Norfolk Motor Cycle Action Group.

TILNEY ALL SAINTS: Coach & Horses:

Thursday, 8pm, King’s Lynn Kruisers, classic, custom and American vehicle enthusiasts.

TILNEY ST LAWRENCE: Village Hall:

Sunday, 7.30-10.30pm, Jive survivors dance group, 01553 617392.

WEST WINCH: William Burt Centre:

Monday, 7.30pm, Lynn Camera Club, welcome and PDIs from last summer field trips, www.klcameraclub.org.uk

Tuesday 2-4pm, New-Lynn Dance Club, admission £3, 01553 760632.

PUBS & CLUBS

CLENCHWARTON: The Victory Inn:

Wednesday, 8pm, quiz night, maximum team of four, £1.25 per person, in aid of Mayor’s Charity, 01553 775668.

DERSINGHAM: Coach and Horses:

Thursday, quiz night, cash prize, 01485 540391.

HEACHAM: Fox & Hounds:

Thursday, 9.30pm, quiz night, 01485 570345.

HUNSTANTON: Waterside Bar:

Thursday, 9pm, quiz night, free, 01485 535810.

SWAFFHAM: Conservative Club:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, bingo.

THEATRES & MUSIC

LYNN: Corn Exchange:

Wednesday, 2.30pm, 90 Glorious Years, music, memories and nostalgia celebrating the Queen’s 90th birthday, £13, concs £11.01553 764864.

True’s Yard Museum:

Friday, 6-8pm, Songs from the Sea and Lynn Ballads with The Fried Pirates and Gareth Calway, tickets £10 includes wine and nibbles, 01553 770479.

Marriott’s Warehouse, South Quay:

Saturday, 7pm, The English Civil War in Lynn and Other Stories with Dr Paul Richards, Gareth Calway, Tim Chipping and Vanessa Wood-Davies, tickets £5, 01553 770479.

Walks Bandstand:

Sunday, 2-4pm, Top Brass.

Lynn Minster:

Tuesday, 12.30pm, Lunchtime recital with Christopher Beaumont, of St Nicholas Church, Kenilworth.

CRIMPLESHAM: St Mary’s Church:

Friday, 7pm, Concert with Fenland Ukuleles, tickets £5 (accompanied children free) includes glass of wine and canapés, 01366 382455 / 388845

HUNSTANTON: Princess Theatre:

Saturday, 11am, The Giant’s Loo Roll, adult £12.50, child £10.50, family £42, 01485 532252;

Sunday, 7.30pm, Johnny Cash Roadshow, £20 (restricted view £16);

Thursday, 2.30pm, Olly Day and Nigel ‘Boy’ Syer in If It’s Laughter You’re After, £13.50/£12.50.

FRING: All Saints’ Church:

Saturday, 6pm, Recital of organ music with anecdotes by Julian Haggett, organist at St Peter Mancroft, Norwich, tickets £12.50 in aid of the church funds

WESTACRE: Westacre Theatre:

Friday and Saturday, 7.30pm, Westacre Theatre Company production of Up’n’Under by John Godber, £16 (£12 under 21s), 01760 755800.

WALKS & TOURS

LYNN: Town Guides guided walks:

Friday, Saturday and Tuesday, 2pm, Historic Lynn, start from town hall, walks up to two hours, £5, £4 concessions, £1 children, tickets 01553 763044.

Ramblers’ Association, Lynn Group (info@kingslynnramblers.org):

Saturday, 9.45am, West Walton new footpath 7.4 miles, led by Roger 01945 588860;

Sunday, 10.30am, Castle Acre and Newton 10 miles, led by Barbara and Jean 07717 492094;

Tuesday, 10am, Harpley Dams brisk 6 miles, led by Wendy and Frank 01485 600153;

Thursday, 10am, Fring 6 miles led by Janet S 01485 571161.

West Norfolk Walking for Health:

Walks co-ordinator Mick Donoghue 078577 17768.

Friday, 10.30am, Bawsey grade 3, meet Church Farm;

Monday, 10.30am, Little Massingham grade 3, meet St Andrew’s Church;

Wednesday, 10.30am, Gaywood grade 1, meet library;

Wednesday, 2pm, Downham grade 3, meet Leisure Centre;

Thursday, 10.30am, Wretton grade 2, meet School Road.

TWALK, Denver and Downham walk and talk group:

Walks start at 10am, contact Ken: 01366 382310.

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, meet Denver Village Hall; Wednesday and Friday, meet Downham Library.

WELLS-NEXT-SEA: Beach Cafe:

Tuesday, 10am, Holkham’s ‘walking women’ event, 07825 290703.

