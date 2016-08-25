Wimbotsham prepares for 28th Fenman Classic Bike Show

A big date in the diary for bikers is the 28th Fenman Classic Bike Show being held at Wimbotsham on Bank Holiday Monday.

What started as a small village show has now blossomed into one of East Anglia’s premier classic bike shows and attracts more than 5,000 visitors every year.

To date, more than £110,000 has been donated to local charities including the St John Ambulance Service, East Anglian Air Ambulance, Red Cross, Downham Market children’s fund, C.S.V project and Wimbotsham village school.

Monday’s show opens at 9am, with all bike entries from 9am to noon (all pre-1985 classes covered).

As well as a large auto jumble and stalls, there will be food and charity stalls, free car park and bike parking and a helmet park. Entry and admission is just £4 and for more information visitwww.fenmanclassic.co.uk