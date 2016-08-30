Win tickets for Céline Dion tribute show at King’s Lynn Corn Exchange

Brand-new from the producers of “A Night of Dirty Dancing” and “You Win again” comes “The Power of Love” a celebration of Céline Dion, one of the greatest female performers to have ever graced a stage.

This concert is at Lynn Corn Exchange on Tuesday, October 11 at 7.30pm, and in today’s competition we have got two pairs of tickets on offer.

One woman, one voice but what a voice! Finally, an opportunity to sit and watch, sing, clap along and dance as an exceptional group of live musicians re-create the superb songbook of Céline Dion. Performed by a genuine one-of-a kind songbird, this isn’t a tribute this is so much more. This is Vegas on location with The Power of Love.

This exquisite production pays homage to the voice, the songs and the woman. Influenced by Céline’s spell-binding and record-breaking Las Vegas show, an amazing band and incredible dancers will take the audience on a journey through song. Celebrating the woman, the voice and the music.

The show will feature such timeless classics as My Heart Will Go On from the film Titanic, The Power of Love, Think Twice, Because You Loved Me, Tell Him, It’s All Coming Back to Me and All By Myself. The list just goes on and on....

After 35 years as a performing and recording artist, Céline Dion has become a legend of popular music, one of the most powerful and moving voices ever heard.

If life really is like a box of chocolates, with this box you know exactly what you’re going to get, and they are all your favourites!

The Power of Love show is at Lynn Corn Exchange on Tuesday, October 11, at 7.30pm; tickets are £20

