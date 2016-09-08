Win tickets for Dirty Dancing tribute show at Hunstanton

As part of a nationwide tour which is getting top reviews, An Evening of Dirty Dancing: The Tribute show will be heading to the Princess Theatre at Hunstanton on Sunday, September 25 at 7.30pm.

Now in its 7th record-breaking year, An Evening of Dirty Dancing: The Tribute Show is a 5-star homage to the greatest movie soundtrack of all time – and will revive your memories of the 1987 box office hit which starred, of course, Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey in the lead roles.

Dirty Dancing tribute show

It is the original concert celebration of the iconic music from the multi-award winning soundtrack to Dirty Dancing. A high energy, emotional roller-coaster of an evening with breathtaking choreography and buckets of nostalgia. Put your dancing shoes on and get ready to have the time of your life!

The Public Reviews stated: “A visually stunning, thoroughly entertaining extravaganza!” and The Stage addded: “All singing, all dancing, highly watchable entertainment.”

In today’s competition we have two pairs of tickets on offer to see this great show and for your chance to win just answer the following question:

Who starred in the original hit film Dirty Dancing?

Put your answer on a postcard or the back of a stuck-down envelope and send to: An Evening of Dirty Dancing, Lynn News, Lines House, Purfleet Street, King’s Lynn PE30 1HL. You can also email your entry to newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk

Please be quick with your entries as the closing date is next Monday, September 19.

An Evening of Dirty Dancing: The Tribute Show is at the Princess Theatre on Sunday, September 25, at 7.30. Tickets are £19. / £18, restricted view £15, call the box office on 01485 532252.

Please note this production is not affiliated with Dirty Dancing: The Classic Story On Stage on tour in the UK and worldwide.