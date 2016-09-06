Win tickets for That’ll Be The Day rock’n’roll show at King’s Lynn

After an incredible three decades of touring, the UK’s No.1 Rock & Roll variety production, That’ll Be The Day, returns with another brand new show. And it’s stopping off at Lynn Corn Exchange on Thursday, September 22, at 7.30pm, with tickets already selling fast.

We have two pairs of tickets on offer in today’s competition for this show, which is highly acclaimed for its special ability to recreate nostalgia with live entertainment.

Having delighted audiences throughout the UK for more than 30 years, the show is back on the road once again entertaining crowds of fans with classic hits from the 1950s, 60s, 70s and 80s plus more hilarious comedy.Originally established on the cabaret circuit in the late 1980s, the show began playing regional theatres in the early 1990s. Now it performs over 200 shows a year to capacity audiences across the UK. Trevor Payne (who first created the show back in 1986) still directs, produces and stars in the production – including his take on Mick Jagger.

Trevor rewrites all the material for the show for each year, and over six months is taken in planning and preparation. Complete with stunning costumes and incredible live music performances, That’ll Be The Day is the golden age of popular music…revived!

That’ll Be The Day are also proud supporters of Make-A-Wish UK, the charity which grants magical wishes to children and young people fighting life-threatening conditions. Now entering its third year of collecting, That’ll Be The Day is delighted to have raised over £130,000 in donations from its truly generous audiences across the UK!

For your chance to win a pair of tickets to That’ll Be The Day show at Lynn Corn Exchange on Thursday, September 22, just answer the following question:

Who first created the show back in 1986?

