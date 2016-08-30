World-renowned guitarist in Pakenham

World-renowned Spanish guitarist Carlos Bonell is making a return visit to the Suffolk village of Pakenham next Friday.

Mr Bonell will perform a repertoire of songs ‘From Bach to the Beatles’.

Organiser Christian Stenderup said: “Carlos Bonell played in Pakenham for three years at a sell-out concert.

“He loved Suffolk, and we loved his wonderful, evocative music - so we are delighted that he wants to returning with a new repertoire of music.

“To add to the ambience, Spanish wine and tapas will be included in the ticket price.

“As September begins to usher in the autumnal mood, here’s a wonderful opportunity to hold onto the evocative warmth for an evening of great entertainment.”

Mr Bonell, who is described as one of the great communicators of the guitar world, has recorded more than 20 albums and played in 40 countries, with concert appearances ranging from intimate recitals to concertos with symphony orchestras.

During his appearance in Pakenham, he will perform music from his number one ITunes album Magical Mystery Guitar Tour.

Funds from the event will be shared between St Mary’s Church in Pakenham and the East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices.

Tickets for the concert, which is being held in St Mary’s church on Friday, September 9, from 7.30pm, are available by calling either 01359 230220 or 01284 766933.