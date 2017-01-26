1,000 singers wanted for Norfolk mass choir project

Norfolk is launching its most adventurous choir project to date – Showstoppers – a county-wide mass choir project.

The idea is to create an unforgettable experience at this year’s Royal Norfolk Show (June 28 and 29) and a lasting legacy for the county.

Under the leadership of the Norfolk Music Hub in partnership with The Wharf Academy and Young Norfolk Arts Trust, Showstoppers, a choir of a thousand, will be assembled from all parts of Norfolk, bringing together school choirs and community choirs.

Showstoppers will perform a specially commissioned piece of music at this year’s Royal Norfolk Show, composed by Cheryl Frances-Hoad, one of the UK’s leading contemporary composers.

The piece will have strong connections to Norfolk and its rural landscape with a text written exclusively for the Show by local librettist Molly Naylor and will focus on the earth, agriculture, and all that our beautiful county has offer. The choirmaster will be Mark De-Lisser (BBC 1 The Voice UK and BBC 2 The Choir).

The show director, Mark Nicholas, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to announce this major music project for Norfolk to take place at this year’s Royal Norfolk Show.

“Norfolk has a strong history in music making but never before has a project of this scale being attempted by the county, let alone achieved.

“Showstoppers will be the centre-piece to the show’s theme of ‘Celebrating the Arts’ and the 1,000 strong mass choir will have the prestigious opportunity to perform at the show’s closing ceremony in front of thousands of visitors and media.”

It is envisaged that the ‘choir of a thousand’ will consist of two-thirds school children and one-third adult community choirs.

Alison Corfield, from Norfolk Music Hub, said: “The staging of this project is a turning point for musical education in Norfolk and will allow us to forge relationships and strengthen partnerships for future sustainability.

“Showstoppers will provide a unique opportunity for 1,000 youngsters and adult singers to come together for an unforgettable experience and will leave a lasting legacy to inspire and inform future events.

“Through a specially commissioned report in early 2016, it was identified that music making in Norfolk needed more joined up thinking, meaningful partnership working, an increased level of participation and have a greater impact upon communities.

“With the assistance of a newly appointed community music co-ordinator, music making in Norfolk is really beginning to take community cohesion to that next level. By empowering communities, actively engaging participants from across the county and utilising relevant and exciting material we really feel that this project will leave a lasting footprint on our county: a county to truly be proud of.”

To be part of this unique opportunity and to perform at this year’s Royal Norfolk Show you should visit http://norfolkmusichub.org.uk/showstoppers to register and sign-up. There is no age restriction.

Showstoppers is a partnership between Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association, Norfolk Music Hub, Arts Council England, The Wharf Academy and Young Norfolk Arts Trust.