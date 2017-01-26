A double bill of cinema live screenings

There’s a double bill of live cinema screenings from London venues next week.

It starts on Tuesday at 7.15pm with Il trovatore from the Royal Opera House, which you can see at Lynn’s Majestic Cinema, The Light at Wisbech, Hollywood at Fakenham and also the Thornham Village Cinema.

Adam Gillen as Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart in the National Theatre production of Amadeus

Then on Thursday at 7pm, Peter Shaffer’s classic play Amadeus will be screened live nationwide from the Olivier Theatre in London. There is again a choice of venues: Lynn’s Majestic Cinema, The Light at Wisbech, Hollywood at Fakenham, the Princess Theatre in Hunstanton and at Westacre Theatre.

Verdi’s tragic masterpiece Il trovatore is a harrowing tale of love, revenge and war is full of spine-tingling arias and powerful chorus numbers including the world famous ‘Anvil Chorus’.

It tells the tale of star crossed lovers, Manrico and Leonora, who are intertwined with the fate of the Manrico’s mother the gypsy Azucena, who is seeking vengeance for the murder of her own mother by the di Luna family.

Amadeus, directed by Michael Longhurst, had its premiere at the National Theatre in 1979, winning Olivier and Tony Awards before being adapted into an Academy Award-winning film. In this new production, Lucian Msamati plays Salieri, Adam Gillen is Mozart, and Karla Crome is Constanze, with live orchestral accompaniment by Southbank Sinfonia.

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart is a rowdy young prodigy who arrives in Vienna determined to make a splash. Awestruck by his genius, Court Composer Antonio Salieri has the power to promote his talent or destroy it. Seized by obsessive jealousy he begins a war with Mozart, with music and, ultimately, with God.