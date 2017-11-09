A-Maz-ing art show opening at Westacre Theatre

Have your say

The culmination of this year’s programme of art shows at Westacre Theatre opens next Tuesday, November 14.

The final exhibition presented in the Foyer Gallery for 2017 is by prominent members of The Society of Graphic Fine Art – The Drawing Society.

The Society’s nationally renowned artists hold their main annual exhibition at The Menier Gallery in Southwark; housed within the historic chocolate factory it is only a few minutes from Tate Modern.

But this is the first time ever that an SGFA collective has exhibited anywhere in East Anglia.

So Westacre Theatre feels privileged indeed to host the best work from 18 artists of such high standing.

Why travel to the South Bank when you can be thrilled by viewing (and having the opportunity to buy) these works here in West Norfolk? The SGFA is the only national society dedicated exclusively to drawing.

Founded in 1919, it promotes fine drawing skills and today has over 130 members who are professional artists from all areas of the art world.

Maz Jackson deserves particular attention. Living and painting in Norfolk, Maz’s work has a surreal and spiritual quality.

Using methods dating back to the 15th century, her painting in egg tempera is on gessoed oak panels between gilded shapes of 24 carat gold leaf.

To achieve her works of art, a considerable time delay is required between each process.

For 20 years Stuart Stanley was a much respected theatre designer. Now concentrating on his fine art, he is exhibiting his inspiring subjects which include scenes from Norfolk.

This exciting exhibition is open at all the performance times listed at www.westacretheatre.com or by prior arrangement on weekdays by calling 01760 755007.