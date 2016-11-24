A pantomime world premiere by The Fourville Players

So you want to catch the world premiere of a new pantomime? Just head along to Grimston Village Hall in Pott Row next week for the staging of Hansel, Gretel & Miss Parpalot The Flatulent Witch.

This is the new production by Fourville Players, which opens on Wednesday at 7.30pm, continuing nightly on Thursday and Friday at the same time, and the run ends on Saturday, December 3, with shows at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

It has been written by Tim Cashmore, who is also the director – and he takes the part of the priest; the producer is Jan Willson, with Gina Jarvis the stage manager and Bob McNeil-Watson the musical director.

Taking the title roles are Olivia Paddy as Hansel, Cara Bedwell as Gretel and Phil Garrod as Miss Parpalot. Other roles are taken by Mia Underwood, Emily Shackcloth, Charlotte Gallivan, Imogen Haylett-James, Fallon Pearson, Harvey Bunton, Anna Howlett and Billy Underwood.

With tongue-in-cheek, Tim says: “Apologies if this year’s panto doesn’t bring the usual level of sophistication you’ve come to expect from a Fourville Players’ production. We’ve done our best to work around the witch’s ‘health issues’ during rehearsals. Her fumes have destroyed just one costume and caused very minimal levels of nausea amongst the cast. Having said that, her cat’s looking a bit iffy...”

Tickets for this festive fun show are £6, concessions £5, available on the door, or reserve by calling on 01485 609036.