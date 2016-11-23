Alice in Pantoland festive fun at Briston

In 2007, friends from the Norfolk village of Briston thought about setting up an amateur dramatic group with the aim of putting on a pantomime full of local flavour, traditional characters and contemporary references. The Briston Players were born!

Boosted by this experience, the group have gone from strength to strength, extending their repertoire to include comedies, murder mysteries, Shakespeare and period dramas. Performers and backstage crew are all drawn from the local villages, with productions often written by the Players themselves. However, it is the panto which still remains a firm favourite with well-loved stories performed in the Briston Players’ own inimitable style, to the delight of their audiences.

Tickets are now available for the Briston Player’s 10th annual pantomime this December and this year’s show will take you on a festive romp through the weird and wonderful landscape of Alice in Pantoland.

Join Alice as she ventures into the worlds of Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood and many others, in the company of her Guardian Angel and, of course, her talking cat.

Alice in Pantoland will be performed nightly at 7.30pm at the Copeman Centre in Briston on Friday and Saturday, December 2 and 3, then again on Friday and Saturday, December 9 and 10; there will also be a matinee show on the first Saturday, December 3, at 2.30pm.

Booking is essential and tickets are adults £6, children £3, family (two adults and two children) £16; these are available from Helen on 01263 860441 or email helen.simmons61@gmail.com