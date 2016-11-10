Anna Mudeka show at King’s Lynn

A concert by the Anna Mudeka Band in Lynn on Saturday is “full of truly global sounds – packed with melodies and rhythms that speak to all generations and nationalities”.

It is being staged at the Shakespeare Barn in the Arts Centre, starting at 7.30pm.

The Anna Mudeka Band is a five-piece band playing a fusion of music driven from the Mbira music of Zimbabwe.Their sound is simply known as “sunshine music” by their followers.

The show is called Dendende, and the audience is promised “a fantastic upbeat and lively performance packed with melodies and rhythms that speak to all generations and nationalities.

“With songs in Swahili, Hindi and Shona, this is a show full of truly global sounds. Mudeka’s mbira playing takes centre stage, while conga beat and six-string bass underpin Zimbabwean rhythms, creating a real fusion of festive sound.”

Tickets are £10 for adults and £5 for under 25s available from Lynn Corn Exchange. The event is organised in partnership with Creative Arts East with funding by Arts Council England, Alive Leisure and West Norfolk Council.

Anna recently held family-friendly drumming workshops at Lynn’s St James swim pool, teaching traditional Shona and Xhosa rhythms and songs from Zimbabwe.