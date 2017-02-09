Anna Rossa returns for second King’s Lynn recital

The year-round King’s Lynn Festival programme continues on Friday with a concert by Anna Rosa Mari (flute) and the Eblana String Trio.

This concert starts at 11am, with tea/coffee and cake served from 10.30am, and will feature Mozart’s Flute Quartet in A and in D, and the Dohnanyi Serenade for String Trio.

Anna Rosa, who graduated with distinction from the Royal Northern College of Music, gives solo recitals and collaborates with the European Union Chamber Orchestra. She makes her second appearance at King’s Lynn Festival following a coffee concert in the 2016 Festival.

Eblana won all the major chamber music prizes during their time at RNCM and are currently Junior Fellows in chamber music at Birmingham Conservatoire.

Tickets are £13, under 18s £7, for further information go to www.kingslynnfestival.org.uk