Do you remember Stanhoe as it used to be?

Would you like to know more about the village’s past?

Jill Husselby will be giving a talk about the history and renovation of the stained glass windows at All Saints Church, Stanhoe on Saturday, September 3, starting at 3pm.

This will take place at the church, postcode PE31 8QL, and entry is £3 per person including refreshments.