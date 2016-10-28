All aborad ... King’s Lynn firm plays role in Antiques Roadshow railway special

The Lynn-based The Railway Touring Company welcomed BBC One’s Antiques Roadshow on board The Hadrian steam charter this summer.

Presenter Fiona Bruce, antiques experts and guests joined the Hadrian to film the Golden Age of Travel special will be broadcast on BBC One at 8pm on Sunday .

The world-famous steam locomotive No. 60103 Flying Scotsman is featured during its first summer in action following a decade long restoration.

The 1920s-built icon of steam Flying Scotsman emerged from £4.2 million of works in February with a mainline test run hauling the Railway Touring Company’s Cumbrian Mountain Express and the A3 Class loco has been in service on a number of the heritage rail operator’s trains this summer.

Nigel Dobbing, RTC’s managing director, is looking forward to seeing the programme. He said: “Welcoming Antiques Roadshow on board was very exciting for the whole Railway Touring Company team.

“We all love the series but will be paying extra special attention to this programme.”

Filming took place in July when the TV crew joined the Hadrian at Leicester and travelled north to Carnforth to meet Flying Scotsman which provided the steam power onwards over a challenging and scenic route across the Cumbrian Fells, which included the steep climb to Shap Summit, to the border city of Carlisle and then again on the return as far as York.