Artists wanted for Norfolk Open Studios 2017

Applications are now open to take part in one of the most successful Open Studios schemes in the country.

Hundreds of artists across the region take part in Norfolk and Norwich Open Studios each year, inviting the public into their private studios to reveal where and how they work.

This year an estimated 28,000 people visited studios across the county.

Artists have the opportunity to promote their work and meet their audience, and visitors see artwork as it happens.

This year 455 artists participated in the scheme across 255 venues – along with 16 Norfolk schools. And artists came together to create 19 Art Trails across Norfolk, allowing the visitor to enjoy a number of studios all in one day.

Art demonstrations, private views, workshops and talks also make up this well-loved event.

Both well-established and first-time artists show in the event and for many it’s not just about making sales.

Many say that it helps them to feel part of their local artist community, they value visitor feedback and the scheme helps raise the profile of Norfolk art.

The deadline for 2017 applications is Friday, December 9.

For more information please visit www.nnopen studios.org.uk, email nnopenstudios@nnfestival.org.uk or call Ros Dixon on 01603 877762.