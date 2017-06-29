Author helps tell the tale of academy library opening in West Norfolk

North Wootton Academy celebrated the official opening of their school library on Friday and was ‘delighted’ to be joined by local author, James Nicol.

The school, on Priory Lane, re-furbished and re-stocked their school library thanks to donations from local businesses and ‘the commitment and support received from the PTA.

Focusing their efforts on raising money for the school library, the PTA managed to donate £7,000 towards replacement furniture, carpets and internal decoration.

Business Manager at North Wootton Academy, Debbie Woods said: “We are very grateful to the commitment and support received from the PTA in helping us to make this possible.

“This has been their major fundraising focus over the last year and they supported us with a donation of £7,000.

“The PTA work very hard to arrange some wonderful events for the whole school community to enjoy and we very much appreciate all the support from our parents and children for their engagement in making these such a success.”

The school also received a £1,000 donation from Nick Carter from SWC Group Ltd and a donation of signs to decorate the exterior of the library building from James Smith from All Signs.

Mrs Woods added: “We were also joined at our library launch by Mr Carter from SWC Group Ltd who gave us a donation to put towards new books for the library and we are very grateful for his support. We have also received a generous donation of signs and our thanks also to Mr Smith from All Signs.

“As part of our library launch celebration it was very fitting to be joined by a local author, James Nicol who spent the afternoon in school working with our Year 5 children. They thoroughly enjoyed meeting Mr Nicol and asking him lots of questions, especially about his very popular book ‘The Apprentice Witch’.”