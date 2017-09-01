Book launch held at Barton Bendish

An event ‘Celebrating Literature’ is being held in Barton Bendish Village Hall on Saturday, September 9, between 2pm and 6.

It is to mark the launch of the book The Life and Hard Times of Mary Caney, by Jill Mason, which is a historical novel set in the village, and much of it is written in the Norfolk dialect.

A number of other authors have been invited along to promote their own books too. At about 4pm there will be a guided tour of the village, Walking in the Footsteps of Mary Caney.

The afternoon will end with a discussion on the pros-and-cons of writing, publishing and marketing books. There will also be a poetry reading during the afternoon.

Jill Mason said: “Celebrating Literature will provide an opportunity to talk to authors and learn more about what is involved in writing a book.”