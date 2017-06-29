Community get together in Stoke Ferry

Residents of Stoke Ferry enjoyed a “party atmosphere” on Sunday at their summer fete on the village playing field.

Youngsters are pictured above as they waited to take part in a treasure hunt, that was just one of the activities on offer.

Organiser Janet Taylor said: “The event went really well. It was a brilliant day and everyone who attended had a wonderful time.

“We had a great party atmosphere and a gazebo set up for people to freely use. There was also live music and a disco.

“There was also free entertainment for the children. The youth club supplied games for the children, which they all really enjoyed. There was also an inflatable obstacle course which was free to use. The children loved it.

“We were very lucky with the weather. There was only light rain for a short while, but other than that the weather was very good. Our BBQ sold out of food very quickly. We will have to increase our supplies for next year.” MLNF17MF060131