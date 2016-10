Members of the relatively newly-formed Friends Art Group at Heacham are preparing for their first exhibition which will be held on Saturday and Sunday, combining it with craft stalls.

The venue will be the Old Friends Hall at Sunnyside Close in Heacham, with the exhibition open from 10am to 4pm on both days.

Admission is free and there will be refreshments available.

The group says: “Please come along and see what our members have been doing, you will be sure of a warm welcome.”