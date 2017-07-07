Exhibition at Lexham church

To commemorate the completion of the restoration of the round tower at St Andrew’s Church, East Lexham – said to be the oldest in England, built about 900AD – an exhibition of paintings by the internationally-renowned portrait and landscape painter Richard Foster RP has been arranged for Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 4pm.

In 2013 Richard gave the church the much-acclaimed painting “The Nativity” and further gifts in 2017 of the paintings “St Andrew” and the “Rising from the Dead”.

All the paintings will be on show in the church adjacent to the exhibition hall. Entrance is free.

On Saturday evening the Norfolk Churches Trust has arranged a lecture by Richard. The reception is from 6pm and talk will begin at 6.45pm. Entrance is by ticket only ( suggested donation £25 per person which will include wine and canapes) can be applied for from sara.foster@btconnect.com

The restoration would not have been possible without a generous grant received from the Heritage Lottery Fund.