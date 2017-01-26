Exhibition to detail Thornham’s history through buildings

An exhibition concentrating on Thornham’s history is to be held in the village next month.

The exhibition, which is being presented by Thornham History Society, will detail the village’s past through buildings and their occupants.

Bricks and Mortar will be hosted at Thornham Village Hall on Friday, February 10 and Saturday, February 11 from 11am to 4.30pm on both days.

Settlement in the village has been proved as far back as the Iron Age, continuing with the Romans and Anglo-Saxons.

By the 13th century, Thornham even boasted two very early windmills.

The village prospered from the cloth trade in the 15th century but life was less settled by the 1700s when smuggling was rife.

There was even a pitched battle between Dragoons and smugglers at a location which is now the car park of a local pub.

Looking at more recent history, Thornham must be unique as it has one house in the village, which, over the years, has been occupied by two holders of the Military Cross and one of the Victoria Cross.

The exhibition brings to life many interesting buildings occupied by fascinating people.

There is also an optional walking trail around the village to view some of the buildings featured in the exhibition.