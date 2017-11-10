Going in Style comes to Cinema in the Creakes

Cinema in the Creakes returns to North Creake Village Hall with its latest screening on Tuesday, November 14, Going in Style (12A).

Going in Style is a 96-minute comedy/crime caper starring Michael Caine.

Desperate to pay the bills and come through for their loved ones, three lifelong pensionable pals (Caine, plus fellow well-known movie veterans Morgan Freeman and Alan Arkin) risk it all by embarking on a daring bid to knock off the very bank that helped plunge them into financial straits in the first place.

Tuesday performances commence at 7.30pm and tickets cost £5 each (including a complimentary drink from the licensed bar which opens at 7pm).

These can be booked by calling 07905 805388 or by E-Mail to pa.lines@tiscali.co.uk