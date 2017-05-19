In King’s Lynn a history day lasts a whole week!

Lynn’s True’s Yard Fisherfolk Museum is ensuring that this year’s Local History Day is celebrated for a week.

It is held on the first Saturday in June every year – but this year True’s Yard decided to go one step further and hold an entire week dedicated to the town’s incredible history.

North End, Lynn

Their programme is:

Tuesday, May 30 – Free Family Fun Day at St Nicholas’ Chapel. Time travelling games, trail, dressing-up, puppets, prize draw, homemade cake and more. Suitable for all ages. Drop in between 10.30am-2pm. True’s Yard, along with many other organisations, will have a stall at the Chapel with loads of historical games and activities.

Wednesday, May 31 – North End Guided Tour, 2pm, £5. What better way to get to know your local history than to walk the streets and see the marks our ancestors left on the landscape? Hear the remarkable stories of the people of the North End and round it all off with a cup of complimentary tea or coffee in the newly-restored Georgian Tearoom.

Thursday, June 1 – All the way from Canada Live History are coming to True’s Yard! 1pm-2pm Live History Theatre Workshop £5 (limited places, booking advised). Live History workshops offer hands-on experiences in theatre, mystery building, artefact identification, history lessons and a Q&A session with the Live History Team.

6pm- 7pm CIRCA – True’s Yard meets Night at the Museum! £10 (limited places, booking advised). An adventure through time! You meet a strange figure in historical dress who has no clue who they are. Help them avoid the security guard and discover their identity!

Friday, June 2 – Exhibition opening Historic Crimes, noon. Pirates, smugglers, murderers and vagabonds – their stories are all here. Why not join the rogues gallery and have your mug shot taken?

Saturday, June 3 – Family History Class with tutors Vic and Val, £3. Guided walk noon, £5, includes a complimentary drink.

For more information or to book tickets call 01553 770479 or email info@truesyard.co.uk