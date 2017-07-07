King’s Lynn exhibition will have you in a Flat spin

Flatlands, an exciting and wide-ranging art exhibition, opens at Greyfriars Art Space on Saturday, July 15.

This show features the recent work of six artists – Hazel Albarn, Rhona Fleming, Andrew Olley, Ellen Sampson, Nick Sampson and Christopher Skinner – who have explored and reacted to the idea of ‘flatness’.

All of these artists have lived or worked alongside the Fenlands and their exhibits have responded to this very distinctive landscape and environment.

The work on display is lively and diverse, ranging from photography and film to printmaking and sculpture.

Organiser of the exhibition, Nick Sampson, commented: “We are really pleased with this exhibition which celebrates the unique and captivating qualities of our flatlands. We feel that it makes a strong local contribution to the very rich and varied programme of King’s Lynn Festival events.”

The exhibition runs from July 15-29 from 10am-4pm – closed on Sundays – at Greyfriars Art Space, 43 St James St, King’s Lynn PE305BZ.

For further information go to the website at greyfriarsartspace.co.uk Greyfriars art space is an artist led gallery offering an innovative, varied programme of art exhibitions and events.