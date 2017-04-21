King’s Lynn Festival box office open Monday

King’s Lynn Festival organisers are expecting a rush to the Corn Exchange box office when general booking opens on Monday.

Great enthusiasm for the wide-ranging programme, includes more than 30 events between July 16 and 29, has been reflected in a very busy priority booking period for sponsors, patrons and Festival friends.

The visit of the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra for the final night concert, a recording of BBC Radio 2’s Friday Night is Music Night with the BBC Concert Orchestra and presenter Ken Bruce, the opening concert by the Brighouse and Rastrick Band, and jazz singer Clare Teal with her 17-piece Hollywood Orchestra are among the festival’s “hot tickets”.

Chairwoman Alison Croose said: “We were delighted at the public response when we announced the programme for this summer’s festival and now that enthusiasm is being translated into very good ticket sales on a par with last year’s figures which heralded a very successful festival.

“Once again we have a top quality programme with very broad appeal which has attracted a great deal of interest.

Classical music concerts featuring world-famous names provide the cornerstones of the festival but the packed programme offers something for everyone.”

That variety ranges from poetry set to music with Roger McGough,

Tangomotion featuring Tango Siempre, a folk music and dance spectacular with The Demon Barbers, and Scottish fiddle music at its best from Blazin’ Fiddles.

Festival vice-president, Freddy Kempf, will give a piano recital and the European Union Chamber Orchestra will present the early music day concert with soloist recorder player Piers Adams, a member of Red Priest.

The orchestra will also team up with Lynn Festival Chorus who are celebrating their 40th anniversary this year. Their concert will also feature 2016 BBC Young Musician brass winner Ben Goldscheider.

Adding to the variety will be 4 Girls 4 Harps, a talk on King John by author and broadcaster Dr Marc Morris, films including The Cabinet of Dr Caligari with live music by Minima, morning coffee concerts, a Sunday afternoon concert at West Acre Theatre, walks and talks.

Mrs Croose said that to encourage young audiences a discounted ticket scheme for under 18s was supported by a fund set up in memory of festival founder Ruth Lady Fermoy.

There is as in past years, a full programme of coffee concerts, which are held during the day in order to reach as many people as possible.

Call the box office at the Corn Exchange on 01553-764864 or visit www.kingslynnfestival.org.uk