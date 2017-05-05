King’s Lynn Guides conduct Saturday walks

King’s Lynn Town Guides will be conducting their first Saturday morning walk tomorrow.

The first of the experimental 11am guided walks will start from Saturday Market Place.

Town Guides chairman, Bob Price, explained: “During our 40th anniversary year we wanted to try out some new initiatives.

“Starting a walk at 11am on Saturday, rather than the usual 2pm, gives day-trippers or weekend visitors the chance to get an overview of the town and still have time later in the day to return to some of the places they have seen on the walk.

“One of the problems with an afternoon walk is that many places will be shut once the walk is finished.”

The 11am walks will take place on the first Saturday of each month from May to October, while all other regular walks will continue to start at 2pm.

To book a place on Saturday’s walk contact the Tourist Information Centre at The Custom House on 01553 763044.

“We will monitor how popular the morning walks are during this season and then decide whether we want to introduce any more for next year,” said Bob.

“The important thing is that we are available to give visitors and residents the best possible opportunity to join one of our walks and learn about our fascinating town, at the same time as raising money for conservation projects.” If you would like to go on a guided walk with the Town Guides, they take place at 2pm every Tuesday, Friday and Saturday until the end of October (except for the first Saturday of the month, when the start time is 11am). Private walks can be tailor-made to your requirements at any time.

There are also several additional special and themed walks. Full details are on the Visit West Norfolk website or from the King’s Lynn Tourist Information Centre.