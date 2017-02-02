King’s Lynn museum hosts free open day

An older persons’ open day at the True’s Yard Fisherfolk Museum remembered the past and gave power to the present on Wednesday.

The free event, which included tea and biscuits, was well received by visitors to the museum in North Street.

Pictured above at the open day at Lynn’s social history museum is manager Lyndsey Bavin, left, with a group of visitors, showing them the Smokehouse, which was opened in the 1890s by retired fisherman Thomas Westwood.

