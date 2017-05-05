King’s Lynn Museum talk on photographer

Next Wednesday, Lynn Museum will be hosting a talk delivered by local author Richard Jefferson.

The talk will focus on the life and work of Norfolk’s Victorian photographer William Bolding, about whom Richard has written extensively. Richard will also link his talk to the current exhibition, Little Lives: Snapshots of Childhood from 1800 to the Present Day, by discussing Bolding’s portraits of the Monemont family.

On Richard’s talk, Carl Hutchings, front of house supervisor, said: “The Monemont family feature heavily as part of our current temporary exhibition so it will be fascinating to hear more about William Bolding, the photographer responsible for many of the images we currently have of the family.”

The talk will start at 2.30pm. Admission to the talk is £2 or free to Museum pass holders and Friends of the museum. Booking is essential.

On Tuesday, May 30, visitors can join in with a ‘Sailing the High Seas’ family drop-in event.

As part of the event you can find out about life on Captain Vancouver’s ship as he sailed the high seas and mapped Canada, meet costumed characters, handle real objects from the past and even try some food from on board ship!

The event is free with museum admission. No need to book, just drop in!

Throughout the May half-term, between May 27 and June 4, the museum will be running the Ahoy Captain! trail. The trail is free with museum admission.