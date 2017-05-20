King’s Lynn Town Guides make a meal of walk

A special feature to mark the 40th anniversary of King’s Lynn Town Guides is combining a historic walk with a two-course meal.

The guides have teamed up with three local independent restaurants to host a series of walks followed by a meal.

The aim is to raise awareness of the town’s heritage and the participating restaurants – Bank House, Market Bistro and Rathskeller – have each developed their own two-course menu for their event; Bank House for lunch and Market Bistro and Rathskeller for dinner.

Each will commence with a brief introduction by a Town Guide followed by a 45-minute guided walk and back to the restaurant to eat.

Each walk will take in a different set of historic features that are close by and will also take in the history of the restaurants themselves.

Town Guides chairman Bob Price said: “We are very lucky to have several good quality independent restaurants in some of our finest historic locations.

“Our regular Historic Walk takes us right past some of these and so we thought it would be a good idea to combine a short historic guided walk with a meal.

“It’s a great opportunity for the Town Guides to work in partnership with local business to jointly promote each other’s endeavours.

“For every participant, the Guides will receive a £5 contribution that will be used to support the town’s heritage organisations.”

Jeannette Goodrich, of Bank House, said: “Customers often ask about the history of our building and so we were really happy to support the Town Guide’s initiative in their 40th anniversary year.”

Lucy Golding, of Market Bistro, said: “The regular town walks start right outside our restaurant in the Saturday Market Place, so it will be great for one of them to actually start from the inside.

“I am currently researching the history of The Wenns, so hope to pick up some useful information from the event.”

Rathskeller’s Lucy Lee added: “As the only remaining Hanseatic building in England, Lynn’s Hanse House is a unique place and we are really pleased the Town Guides will be helping us promote this to our restaurant customers.”

The first restaurant walk is at Bank House on Wednesday, May 24, at 11am, followed by Market Bistro on Tuesday, June 6, at 6pm and Rathskeller on Tuesday, July 4, at 6pm.

Places are limited and reservations for each of the walks should be made directly with the restaurants themselves.