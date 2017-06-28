Prizes awarded in King’s Lynn Camera Club’s annual competitions

The culmination of Lynn Camera Club’s 2016-2017 competitions was marked this week with the annual competitions for the Projected Image of the Year and Print of the Year.

Dr Julie Hudson CPAGB, DPAGB gave a fine commentary and judged the images. All the winning entries from the past year were viewed with other pictures members had entered during the year totaling 48. PDI of the Year was won by Ian Ward with a superb nature close-up entitled “Common Blues Mating”. Runners up were an action shot of fishermen at work entitled “Catch of the Day” (second) by Jeff Smith and Ian Ward’s moody monochrome portrait entitled “In Profile” (third).

Mike Brindle receives his prize for Print of the Year at Lynn Camera Club

Print of the Year was won by Mike Brindle LRPS with a high quality monochrome landscape composition entitled “Black Rock Cottage, Glencoe”. Mike also took second place with a landscape entitled “Morning Light in the Alps”. David Ashfield was third with a dramatic night scene entitled “Purfleet”. He was also highly commended for his “Mystic Land”. Also highly commended was Ian Ward with “Horseguards Gallop”. The club will reconvene in September after a summer break.