Ringstead artists on display

Fourteen local amateur artists are holding an exhibition this weekend to show off their latest work to the public.

The Ringstead Art Group get together in the village hall once a week to collectively help each other to improve their artistic techniques and to exchange ideas.

The wide diversity and high quality of their work will be apparent from the more than 80 exhibits on display this coming weekend.

You will be able to chat with some of the artists and perhaps purchase a painting for a bargain price!

The Ringstead Art Group Spring Exhibition at Ringstead Village Hall (sat nav PE36 5JU) is on Saturday and Sunday, from 10.30am-5pm.

Admission and parking are free.