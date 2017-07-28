Ringstead hosts art exhibition

More than 35 talented local artists have helped to create an eclectic palette of work on display at Ringstead village hall for discerning art lovers.

The fifth annual exhibition ‘Art in Your Eye’ is open from this Saturday until Sunday, August 6, from 10am-5pm. The enthusiasm of the large number of local artists has enabled the organisers to put together and display an extensive selection of pictures and artwork in a variety of different media and styles.

The event provides an opportunity to acquire original artwork at reasonable prices and raise money to help maintain the village hall.

Many of the artists taking part have also donated original postcard size pictures to ‘Art in the Hut’ for sale in aid of The Norfolk Hospice. This is taking place in the Mencap Beach Hut near the Lifeboat Station at Old Hunstanton on Saturday and Sunday.

To support the Norfolk Hospice the organisers of ‘Art in Your Eye’ will be displaying and selling a selection of postcards from ‘Art in the Hut’ at Ringstead from July 31, with all sale proceeds from the postcards going to the Norfolk Hospice.