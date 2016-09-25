South Holland sits at the top table for In Bloom ‘Oscars’

An In Bloom party is in full swing across South Holland where towns and villages have been painted gold for looking immaculate.

Schools, businesses, a nature reserve, pub and front garden shared 14 separate awards, along with volunteers from In Bloom groups working tirelessly in all four of South Holland’s market towns.

The East Midlands in Bloom (EMIB) Awards 2016, held in Mansfield last Wednesday, saw Gold Awards presented to Crowland, Holbeach and Spalding, along with a Silver Gilt for Long Sutton.

Graham Rudkin, chairman of Holbeach in Bloom, said: “We’re all highly delighted that the hard work put in by the volunteers has paid off this year.

“There are over 300 hanging baskets and planters in Holbeach, the most we’ve ever had, and we get nice support from businesses in the town.”

Coun Angela Newton of Spalding in Bloom said: “We’re amongst the top areas in the East Midlands which is an accolade for South Holland as we’re only a small district where we spend a lot less on In Bloom than in other parts of the region.”

GOLDEN BLOOM: Andrew Boyton, head gardener for Springfields Horticultural Society, Spalding. Photo by Tim Wilson.

Coun David Ringham, chairman of Crowland Parish Council, said: “We’re delighted as a lot of work goes into it, with the Crowland in Bloom organisation working all the year round.

“It’s excellent to know that it’s been noticed and we’re very happy to hear about the Gold Award.”

There were EMIB Judges Awards for Crowland Abbey Gardens and Exhibition, Holbeach Primary Academy, Pop Bottle Bridge Garden, Long Sutton and volunteers from Spotless Spalding who try and keep the town free of litter and graffiti.

Gosberton House School was named Best Ornamental Garden, Vernatts Nature Reserve, Spalding, won the Best Wildflower and Conservation Area prize, Terry and Judy Wing of Spalding won the Best Residential Garden Award and the Punchbowl, Spalding, won Best Pub Garden or Display.

Pete Williams, licensee of The Punchbowl, said: “We’re over the moon and it’s really nice that the hard work has paid off.

“We’ve made slaves of ourselves to do the planting and watering, but we’ve loved every minute of it and it’s great to see something at the end of it.”

Springfields Festival Gardens and Outlet Shopping won its third straight Best Retail/Commercial Premises Gold Award from East Midlands in Bloom judges.

Andrew Boyton, head gardener for Springfields Horticultural Society, said: “We are really pleased with the result that, with our partners Springfields Outlet Shopping, we have retained the Gold Award (Best Retail/Commercial Premises) from East Midlands in Bloom.

“It is really a big team effort from everyone to maintain the standards we have here at Springfields and I would especially like to thanks all of the garden staff for their support and hard work.

“We are also really pleased to be part of the Spalding in Bloom Gold Award and wish Spalding in Bloom all the very best for the future.”

Head of Springfields Outlet Shopping, Ian Sanderson, said: “Our team works closely with the Horticultural Society to produce first-class gardens and displays all year round.

“Our customers regularly travel from as far afield as Norwich, Peterborough and Lincoln and they kindly remark on the excellent standards maintained at Springfields.

“The team has done a fantastic job and it is particularly pleasing to win the Gold Award again, one year on from receiving international recognition for being the World’s Best Commercial Landscaped Scheme, sponsored by Rolls Royce”