Spooky goings on in Gaywood

Ghostly goings-on in Norfolk will be the subject of a Halloween afternoon talk for the Breathe Easy King’s Lynn support group.

These spooky tales will be told by author Neil Storey on Monday, from 1.30pm, at Gaywood church rooms in Gayton Road.

Norfolk-born and raised Mr Storey, who lives in North Walsham, is a UEA graduate, professional historian and lecturer specialising in social history. He is also an author of more than 30 published works to date.

He says: “I have always enjoyed the miscellaneous aspects of history – the more marginal elements, the twists and turns – and I find people also find them interesting when I give talks.”

His favourite quote is Byron’s “Truth is strange, stranger than fiction.”

Breathe Easy King’s Lynn, is a support group linked to the British Lung Foundation (BLF), offering friendship and support for people living with a lung condition, their family and carers.

Meetings are held on the last Monday of the month between 1.30-3.30pm at Gaywood Church Rooms, which is almost opposite Gayton Road Health Centre; it’s free to attend, there is plenty of parking and refreshments are available.

For more information contact the BLF Helpline on 03000 030 555, email helpline@blf.org.uk or visit the website at www.blf.org.uk