Time to view Anmer Film Night comedy

Anmer Village Social Club (AVSC) Film Night on Friday (Nov 10) at 8pm will be showing the comedy “The Time of Their Lives”, starring Joan Collins and Pauline Collins.

It tells of a former Hollywood star who enlists the help of a new friend in order to journey from London to France for her ex-lover’s funeral, with the various mishaps en route making the trip unforgettable.

Admission is £3 at the door. New members welcome, with fully licensed bar.

For further details tel: 01485 579465.

Or email: films@anmerclub.co.uk or visit the AVSC website at www.anmerclub.co.uk