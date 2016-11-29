Win this Waterstone’s book of the week

Here’s a chance to win a copy of this week’s book of the week from Waterstone’s in King’s Lynn is Exposure, by Helen Dunmore.

It’s 1960, and the Cold War is at its height. A spy may be a friend or neighbour, colleague or lover. Giles is a talented but drunken civil servant, gay, Russian-speaking and working in the Admiralty.

He takes a file home. It’s one he shouldn’t have. You know immediately he’s working for the other side.

Then he has a fall in his flat, wakes up in hospital. The file must be returned before it is missed.

A colleague – the Burgess to his Maclean, as it were – is on holiday in Venice. So he rings Simon, who also works in the Admiralty. Simon used to be his boyfriend, but is now a married man with three children.

Giles, however, can trust him, and in any case, there’s nobody else.

Simon obediently collects the file, realises its significance, and then behaves with remarkable, but credible, stupidity...

