Win: Waterstone’s book of the week “Belgravia” by Julian Fellowes

On the evening of 15 June, 1815, the Duchess of Richmond is holding a magnificent ball in Brussels for the Duke of Wellington. The guests include James and Anne Trenchard, who have made their money in trade, along with their beautiful daughter Sophia. It is a night to remember, but one that is tragically cut short by news of Napolean’s advance.

When the Trenchards move into the fashionable new area of Belgravia, some 25 years later, they are surrounded by some of Society’s most influential families. But something happened that night at the ball, so long ago, that threatens their new status. Behind Belgravia’s magnificent doors is a world of secrets, gossip and intrigue.

This is the latest historical drama by the creator of Downton Abbey, Julian Fellowes.

