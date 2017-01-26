Young King’s Lynn photographers are honoured

Young West Norfolk photographers were honoured when King’s Lynn Priory Rotary Club held its second young photographer competition.

Following its huge success last year, the club held their second event at the town’s Hanse Gallery, South Quay, on Sunday.

King's Lynn Priory Rotary Club Photographic competition winners presentation, Hanse Gallery, South Quay, King's Lynn Diana Rubene (18) with her display and the senior winners trophy

The competition was entitled Reflections, and all images taken by the young photographers were on display at the exhibition.

Priory member Derek Stringer, one of the organisers said: “The level of interest is almost three times as great this year compared to last year with almost 90 images being submitted.

“The quality of the pictures which the young people have taken is extraordinary and shows great imagination as well as good camera skills.”

Prizes were awarded in junior 7-10, intermediate 11-13 and senior 14-17 categories.

King's Lynn Priory Rotary Club Photographic competition winners presentation, Hanse Gallery, South Quay, King's Lynn Megan Carter-Hall (11) with her display and the winners trophy for the 11-13 intermediate section, also in picture are Audrey Carter (grandma)(left) and Lisa Carter-Hall (mum) (right) who appeared in the winning entry along with Megan.

Jashja Mitra was the junior winner, Megan Carter-Hill took the honours in the intermediate, while Diana Rubene won the senior category.

Judging was conducted by Dr Mike Brindle while prizes were presented by the rotary district president.

The competition was sponsored by the Lynn and Sedgeford branches of the National Association of Decorative and Fine Arts Societies.