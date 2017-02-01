Artwork on a postcard will help Norfolk Hospice funds

Calling all amateur and professional artists: You are invited to create and donate a postcard-sized work of original art for the first Art in the Hut exhibition being held this summer in aid of The Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House.

Art in the Hut is a unique charity exhibition and sale of original, postcard-size artworks by established and emerging artists.

The exhibition will take place over the weekend of July 29-30 and will be held in the Mencap beach hut on Old Hunstanton beach.

So how does it work? All of the postcards are exhibited anonymously and visitors have the opportunity to purchase the artwork.

All the postcards will be priced equally, with a minimum recommended donation price.

The identity of the artist is revealed only after the work is purchased – so it could be an emerging new talent or a well-known local artist.

So not only do you get to enjoy this unique event and support a local charity - you could also go home with an amazing piece of artwork that is more valuable than you first thought!

Artists who would like to donate one or more original postcards to support the valuable work of the Norfolk Hospice are welcome to take part.

Jessica Walker, Community Fundraiser at The Norfolk Hospice said: “We are extremely grateful to the supporters organising this event for us.

“Events like this really make a difference to the amount and quality of support we can provide to the local community.”

For entry details and to register,you should email artinthehut@btinternet.com or for more information please call the fundraising office on 01485 601701. The deadline for entries is Saturday, July 1,