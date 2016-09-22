Autumn season on stage and screen at Westacre Theatre

The music hall is dying, and with it a significant part of England. So wrote John Osborne about his 1957 enduringly powerful play The Entertainer.

Now you can join the audience at Westacre Theatre to see the worldwide screening of a brand new production which has just opened to great acclaim in the West End.

A family-friendly version of A Christmas Carol will be staged at Westacre

Rob Ashford directs Kenneth Branagh in the title role of Archie Rice, which brings to a memorable finale Branagh’s year-long residency at London’s Garrick Theatre. Set in post-war Britain, the glitzy interpretation doesn’t hold back on the overpowering air of defeat portrayed by Branagh’s haunting and haunted performance.

However, this is just one of a whole series of selected screenings over the coming few weeks as part of Westacre Theatre’s new autumn season with something to suit everyone’s taste.

Three plays from Shakespeare – his forgotten masterpiece Cymbeline, King Lear starring Antony Sher, and the 2013 production of Twelfth Night with Roger Lloyd Pack, Stephen Fry and Mark Rylance are on screen from the RSC and The Globe.

There is a second chance to catch The Car Man, a sensational dance event from Matthew Bourne; based on Bizet’s Carmen which has one of the most thrilling classical music scores ever. In different style, Billy Elliot The Musical is scored by Elton John and stars Ruthie Henshall.

Well known for their sell-out on-stage Christmas productions (with matinees as well as evening shows), Westacre Theatre Company bring you a family-friendly version of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol that really is action packed. Before that in November, you have the unique opportunity of hearing the greatest writer in the English language made very easy in just 90 minutes – it’s called Shakespeare Done Different!

In between, three acclaimed touring productions perform at Westacre for one nighters. Following their huge success last season, The Pantaloons return with a new innovative take on Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde; Fol Espoir are being greeted with helpless laughter on their tour with Instructions for American Servicemen in Britain; and Jackie Bennett with Three’s Company offers you lunch and then take you on an illustrated afternoon journey through Shakespeare’s Gardens.

Westacre’s Wednesday Flicks selects the best from cinema screens with Bridge of Spies (Oscar for Mark Rylance as Best Supporting Actor), Spotlight (Oscar for Best Film and Best Screenplay), Florence Foster Jenkins, and Love and Friendship (based on the Jane Austen novella).

Lunches and suppers can be pre-booked for most shows and you can read all about these events and book them online at www.westacretheatre.com or by calling 01760 755800.