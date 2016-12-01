Award-winning band’s festive concert at Dersingham

The award-winning Bilton Silver (Rugby) Band is returning for an eighth year to give a Christmas concert at St Nicholas’ Church, in Dersingham, on Saturday at 7.30pm. There will be a festive theme throughout the evening with seasonal music, decorated Christmas trees, mulled wine and mince pies.

Tickets are £9 in advance or £10 on the door, refreshments included, available from 01485 544561.

Father Christmas will be looking in when the church Christmas Tree Festival is held, opening on Friday and continuing over the weekend.

The church will be open from 10am-4pm on Friday and Saturday and from noon to 4pm on Sunday; the church hall is open from 10am-4pm on Friday and Saturday with stalls and refreshments etc, and from 10am-4pm on Sunday for a crafts, food and gifts fair. Find out more at www.stndersingham.co.uk